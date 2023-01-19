The Baltimore Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs by their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, last week 24-17. Soon afterward, all attention has turned to the status of quarterback Lamar Jackson and his potential future with the Ravens. Jackson is without a new contract and looking for top dollar, despite missing much of this past season due to injury.

On Thursday, the Ravens announced a surprising move that could potentially impact the Jackson situation. Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman has resigned from his post amid fan scrutiny and frustrated players, as noted by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Roman spent the last four years as Baltimore’s OC and was an offensive assistant the two years prior. He still had one year remaining on his contract, but apparently felt it was time for a new challenge.

“After visiting with Coach Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new challenges and opportunities,” Roman said in a statement. “… I’ll truly miss Baltimore, but at the same time I am excited to attack my next opportunity with focus and passion.”

During his time in Baltimore, the Ravens set an NFL record for rushing yards in a season with 3,216 in 2019. Jackson also set an NFL record for a quarterback with 1,206 rushing yards that season.

There is an outcry from fans to make certain Jackson is re-signed. It’s very possible that this move could positively impact that prospect.