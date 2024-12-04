If there's one player in the Baltimore doghouse, likely hidden somewhere under Federal Hill Park, it's Justin Tucker.

That's right, after spending a decade as a fan favorite, featured in local commercials and at the opera alike, Tucker has rapidly fallen out of favor with fans in the Charm City, to the point where more than a few wouldn't mind a midseason kicking competition that could send the Texas product packing.

Thus far, it doesn't appear the Ravens are looking to make that happen, as darn near the entire team has endorsed him remaining in his spot, but how does the man who works with him most, Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton, feel about Tucker's play in 2024? Does he see something different about his kicker, or does he simply believe, like everyone else, that he's in a slump that could end at any point?

Well, ahead of the bye, reporters asked Horton that very question and were met with a very interesting response from Tucker's long-time coach.

“As far as noticing anything different with [Justin Tucker], I think Justin's approach to his job every day is the same,” Horton told reporters. “He's full of energy. When he goes out on the practice field, he works hard, and he's doing the right things, so there hasn't been anything unusual about him as far as outside of his ability. He hasn't been making kicks, but other than that, he's been the same guy every day. He's working diligently to get himself going.”

Unfortunately for Horton, and everyone else involved, for that matter too, making kicks is sort of the job. Fortunately, the former Washington player does believe the Ravens have an advantage that could help Tucker out, as the bye week has come at the perfect time for him to get back on track.

The bye could be perfect for Justin Tucker

Asked if the bye could help Tucker to get his mind and leg off of football, Horton said yes, even if he doubts the team's long-time placekicker won't be spending his time off trying to work through his issues away from the national spotlight.

“I think that is a good point. [Justin Tucker] has been going through it. So, for him to just kind of clear his mind, ease himself out of football for a little bit, I think that's going to be good for him, but me knowing Justin, Justin is probably going to be somewhere kicking and just trying to figure this thing out,” Horton told reporters. “I think it's good on both sides of it, but if you know Justin, he's a true pro, and he wants to continue to be great, so he's probably [going to] take some time off, and then he's going to go out there, and he's probably going to go kick some.”

Since going on the bye, the Ravens Week 13 opponent, the Eagles, have been perfect, winning eight straight on the way to a 10-2 record. Could Baltimore experience similar success after their own late-season week off? Potentially so, especially if Tucker is, as Horton noted, able to figure some things out and get his game back on track ahead of the playoffs.