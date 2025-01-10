The Baltimore Ravens are set to begin their playoff run on Saturday night when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFC North battle. Once again, Lamar Jackson will be looking to lead the Ravens to the Super Bowl, and ahead of this contest against the Steelers, Stephen A. Smith sent a warning to the talented dual-threat quarterback.

Jackson enjoyed another MVP-caliber campaign with Baltimore, but at this point, none of it matters unless he wins a Super Bowl. With the team being heavily favored to beat a slumping Steelers, Smith made it clear that there are no more excuses for Jackson, especially in his upcoming matchup against Pittsburgh.

“He better not struggle,” Smith said on “First Take.” “I don't wanna hear that. This is a two-time league MVP that is all-world…At some point in time, there is nothing wrong with validating and authenticating your greatness by simply saying, ‘You got it done when it counted'…It's not that he's not great. It's because of his greatness that we need the expectations.”

Stephen A. Smith fully expects Lamar Jackson, Ravens to beat Steelers

At this point, Jackson has accomplished pretty much everything possible, aside from winning a championship. Whether it be due to injuries or struggles against top-tier opponents, Jackson hasn't been able to put all the pieces together in the postseason, but Smith believes that this is his best opportunity to win it all, and he won't hear any of the excuses he's let slide over the past couple of the years if they ultimately come up short again.

It may seem like Baltimore is a sure bet to beat Pittsburgh, but that isn't necessarily the case, as Jackson has struggled against the Steelers throughout his career. The two teams split their season series with one win apiece, and with a trip to the Divisional Round on the line, you can bet both teams will put their best foot forward. If the Ravens end up coming short, though, Jackson may end up getting an earful from Smith.