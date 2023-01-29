Tyler Huntley was only supposed to be the Baltimore Ravens’ backup quarterback this season. However, after Lamar Jackson went down, Huntley stepped in for the Ravens. His efforts could even earn him an invitation to the Pro Bowl.

Huntley started four games for the Ravens – going 2-2 – and appeared in six total games. He was selected as fourth alternate quarterback for the Pro Bowl. But the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, and the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Jackson, who were the first, second and third alternatives respectively, are all out with injury. The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, who were both voted to the Pro Bowl, are competing in the AFC Championship.

One of those two quarterbacks will be playing in the Super Bowl. If the loser of Mahomes vs. Burrow decides to opt out of the Pro Bowl, Huntley would be invited, via ESPN’s Field Yates.

In his six games with the Ravens, Huntley completed 67% of his passes for 658 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He added another 137 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen is locked into the Pro Bowl after his team was eliminated in the Divisional Round. Allen threw for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for 762 yards and an additional seven scores.

On paper, Tyler Huntley does not look like your usual Pro Bowl quarterback. However, after so many injuries, there’s a true chance that Huntley could earn a nomination despite not throwing for 1,000 yards and having a negative touchdown to interception ratio.