The Baltimore Ravens are 2-0 in the 2023 season after beating the Cincinnati Bengals. Lamar Jackson, fresh off a payday that many didn’t think he would get, has been very good to begin the new campaign.

So far this season, Jackson is second among qualified passers in completion percentage, 10th in passer rating and 12th in adjusted net yards per pass attempt. His 92 rushing yards are the most of any quarterback besides Daniel Jones. It's typical stuff for the Ravens star to be among the best at passing the ball and running with it.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nelson Agholor is one of the many people who love what he sees from the Ravens QB. The nine-year NFL veteran said that Jackson's ability to read the field is among the best he has ever seen, according to Judy Battista of NFL.com.

“He's different,” Agholor said after the Ravens' win, via NFL.com. “Like, he's different. I've always watched him extend plays and move around, but I've also watched him survey the field. I don't know many quarterbacks that can go through a full progression as quickly as he does.”

Hey, remember all those years ago when people — even those who had experience working in the NFL — legitimately thought Jackson should play running back?

Lamar Jackson made his critics eat their words almost instantly, putting together a very solid rookie season before becoming the MVP of the league. His ability to read the field at a high level and impressive arm strength and accuracy fuel the Ravens' offense while his ability to run it keeps defenses on their toes. Injuries and the emergence of other QBs have knocked him down from the pedestal but he has all that he needs to re-establish himself as one of the very biggest stars of the gridiron.

While the Ravens don’t have the most stellar offensive line for their star quarterback, they do have a plethora of options at the skill positions, even with running back J.K. Dobbins out for the rest of the season. Rookie Zay Flowers has been splendid so far while veterans like Agholor, Odell Beckham Jr., Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman round out the best supporting cast Jackson has ever had.

Partnered with a tough defense, the Ravens should be able to go toe-to-toe with any other team.