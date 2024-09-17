There is no doubt that it has been a worrisome start for the Baltimore Ravens as they are now 0-2 on the season after the disappointing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke about the lackluster outing from the offensive line, but also touted the confidence he has in his team despite the slow start.

Ravens fans are not used to starting this poorly as this is the first time Baltimore has been 0-2 to open the season in nine years and fifth all time in the franchise's history. However, Harbaugh has been in coaching for a long time and looks at it from a positive point of view that the “NFL season is a race to improve” according to the team's website.

“I've heard it said the NFL season is a race to improve, to become the best team you can over the course of the long haul,” Harbaugh said Monday to the media. “We had a disappointing game yesterday, we're not happy about it. We want to play better, we want to play winning football, we didn't.”

“So we've got to keep pounding the rock, and the rock is going to crack,” Harbaugh continued. “That's our job to keep pounding, not get discouraged, not think all is for nothing. Continue to work and our reward will be out there in our future.”

Ravens' success still hopeful with Lamar Jackson at quarterback

As for reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, while he is considered one of the leaders on the team, he would talk about being more vocal in the lead up to Week 3. Last Sunday against the Raiders, he threw for 247 yards to go along with one touchdown, one interception, and 45 yards on the ground.

“We are going to see,” Jackson said. “I'm definitely going to talk to my guys, though, because we've got to find our mojo. We've got to find it, and do what we do, because that's not us at all.”

While the 0-2 start is disappointing, they are still one of the better teams in the AFC as once they get rolling, they will be hard to stop. Especially when a player like Jackson gets momentum, then the rest of the league will have a rough time stalling them as Harbaugh spoke on Jackson's skill.

“The most consistent player we have, the consistently executing and consistently playing is Lamar on offense,” Harbaugh said via the team. “Lamar's playing very well. He's making good decisions, he's taking charge of the offense, he's making throws, he's moving around when he has to. He's running the ball sometimes when it's a run-pass option, he's throwing the ball when he should. I feel really good about the direction that way.”

Ravens' John Harbaugh doubles down on confidence in his team

15 games is more than enough time to get the ship back on track, especially when they still have to play all their division games in the quest to win another AFC North division title. Besides the turmoil of the first two losses, Harbaugh doubles down on his confidence in Baltimore.

“We're not going to be defined by everyone that's saying we're not any good, or that the season is over after two games,” Harbaugh said. “That's what's going to be said, and we understand that, but they're not here; they're not inside. No one inside is going to say that. We have to take care of our stuff, take care of our business [and] take care of our work. We know that we're a good football team, and we're going to go keep getting better and define the season by the way we play.”

There is no doubt that Week 3 is vital as it will be a tough one as the Ravens take on the Dallas Cowboys who are looking to bounce back after they lost to the New Orleans Saints at home.