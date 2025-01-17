Sunday night's encounter between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills is the marquee matchup in the upcoming divisional round of the NFL playoffs, and a potentially perception-altering game for two of the sport's brightest stars. Though, in order for the teams to produce a showdown worthy of the narratives and stakes attached to it, a favorable injury report is essential.

That does not appear to be the case for the Ravens, as their Pro Bowl wide receiver faces an uphill battle to play in Highmark Stadium. Zay Flowers missed last Saturday's 28-14 Wild Card win versus the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a knee injury and did not practice at all this week. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh is not making any final rulings just yet, however.

The Super Bowl 47 champion says Flowers “has a chance” to suit up against the Bills, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. The 2023 first-round draft pick led the Ravens with 74 catches and 1,059 receiving yards this season, so fans will welcome any possibility of an active designation.

Do Ravens have enough offensive weapons to topple the Bills?

Two-time MVP and three-time First-Team All-Pro Lamar Jackson was sharp sans Flowers during Wild Card Weekend and has exhibited strong chemistry with tight end Mark Andrews and WR Rashod Bateman at various points throughout the campaign. He can still find success in the air even if his No. 1 pass-catcher remains on the sidelines.

But it will likely require Jackson to do something that has eluded him until now– perform brilliantly against a Super Bowl contender in the playoffs. He breezed through both the Steelers and Houston Texans in the last two postseasons, but many fans are skeptical he can outplay fellow MVP candidate Josh Allen in a must-win. He undeniably did so when they met in September, but last year's AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs looms large.

Jackson and the Ravens are focused on leaving no doubt about their ceiling. With or without Zay Flowers, they will bring a profusion of talent with them to Orchard Park. If it is any consolation for fans, the 24-year-old wide receiver only recorded one reception for 10 yards in Baltimore's 35-10 home victory in Week 4. ClutchPoints will update you on Flowers' final injury status.