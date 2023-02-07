After looking like a Super Bowl contender for most of the 2022 season, the Baltimore Ravens could not capitalize in the playoffs. With quarterback Lamar Jackson out with an injury, the team fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-17 in the AFC Wild Card Round. Baltimore had the chance of taking the lead, but a fumble just before the goal line was returned for a Cincinnati touchdown.

With how things ended, the front office might need to act in the offseason. Most notably, the Ravens need to re-sign Jackson. He should be one of the top free agents of the class.

Thanks to an increase in the NFL salary cap, Baltimore should enter the offseason with about $28.8 million available. Most if not all of that space will likely go to a potential new deal with Jackson. Because of that, the team might need to save some money in other places in order to pursue other free agents or re-sign key players.

A way to do that is by waiving some players and clearing roster spots. That leaves some veterans in a tough spot as they could be the ones the front office chooses to move on from. That includes a starter who has been with the team for many years.

With that being said, here is one player from the Baltimore Ravens who could be a surprise roster cut during the 2023 offseason.

Ravens surprise roster cut: S Chuck Clark

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens chose safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 pick. Many considered the Notre Dame product one of the most prepared prospects in the class. Additionally, Baltimore signed Marcus Williams to a five-year contract worth about $70 million. Following Hamilton’s selection and Williams’ signing, veteran safety Chuck Clark reportedly asked for a trade.

In the end, he stayed and started in all of the team’s 17 games. Clark has a career-high 101 tackles (61 being solo) plus one forced and one recovered fumble. The team ended up choosing him as its representative for the Walter Payton Man of the Year. The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Now with Hamilton set to gain a bigger role in his sophomore year, this could result in the end of Clark’s tenure with the Ravens. The veteran has been with the organization since 2017, but it does not guarantee him a roster spot in 2023.

“Honestly, I don’t know what’s going to happen, so we’ll figure (that) out in talks the next couple of weeks,” Clark said following Baltimore’s playoff elimination via NFL.com.

Clark is on an expiring deal with a cap hit of about $6.3 million. Should the Ravens cut him prior to the regular season, they would save around $3.5 million. This money could be helpful in a potential Jackson re-signing or even in other smaller deals.

Despite his impact both on and off the field for Baltimore, Clark might be in another uniform in 2023. Instead of keeping him on the bench, the Ravens might allow him to go so he can keep playing as a starter.

“Honestly, I proved to myself that I know I’m still a baller – unshaken, unphased,” Clark said. “At the end of the day, I’ve been balling.”

With the young Williams and Hamilton, it seems Baltimore has its safety duo for the future. That makes Chuck Clark a potential surprise roster cut for Baltimore in the 2023 offseason.