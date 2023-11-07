As the Ravens look to stay atop the AFC North, John Harbaugh understands that that won't be the easiest task.

Baltimore's head coach backed the AFC North as the best divisional in football at his Monday press conference, via the team's transcripts. With every team hungry to win the North, Harbaugh is aware and ready for any battle sent the Ravens way.

“We respect these teams. This is a great division. There's no doubt it's the best division; it's proven,” Harbaugh said. “We know the teams; these teams are real. When you're in this division, you have to play them twice a year, you understand them, it's not just this year, so we understand that. They all understand it, and everybody knows what's going to happen when we all play together.”

At 7-2, Baltimore leads the AFC North through Week 9. However, every other team in the division has a 5-3 record. If the season were to end abruptly, all four teams in the AFC North would make the playoffs.

The Ravens have played three divisional matchups thus far this season. While they defeated Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Baltimore fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They'll have an opportunity to sweep their season series against the Bengals and Browns and take revenge against the Steelers in the second half of the season.

John Harbaugh and the Ravens are on pace to earn a high seed in the playoffs. But the head coach knows they'll have to get through the AFC North first.