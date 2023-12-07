Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson explained how he approaches fans who are starstruck when they meet him.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the stars of the NFL, and he was recently asked how he handles it when he sees fans who are starstruck by him. His answer was heartwarming.

“That's a good question,” Lamar Jackson said, via Sarah Ellison of Ravens Vault. “So, I pretty much be cool with it. Tight hugs. Long hugs. Crying hugs. I'm cool with whatever. I love the fans, man.”

It is awesome to see Jackson embrace the fans like that. He is a player that a lot of young fans look up to. There are many players who are welcoming to young fans, but some of them are not. It is great to hear Jackson's perspective on the fans.

Jackson signed a long-term deal with the Ravens this offseason, and he is locked in as the franchise quarterback of the team for the foreseeable future. The season has gone very well so far for the Ravens too, as Jackson has the team at 9-3 and atop the AFC North.

The Ravens seem like legitimate Super Bowl contenders, especially in an AFC that seems wide open. The Ravens are in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they close the season with games against the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers. The matchups against the 49ers and Dolphins will be huge tests to see where the Ravens stack up against other contenders.

It will be interesting to see how the Ravens fare, but it seems Jackson will be embracing the fans along the way, no matter what happens.