Ray Guy, historic punter, passes away at 72

Punting isn’t the most important job in football, but having a good punter can play a crucial role in helping teams have a dominant special teams unit. There have been many legendary punters throughout the history of the NFL, but there might not be one better than Ray Guy. Guy, who spent his entire 14 year career with what was then the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders, sadly passed away at 72 years old on Thursday morning.

Via Chris Vannini:

“News: Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy died this morning at 72, following a lengthy illness. He’s considered the greatest punter of all time. The Ray Guy Award is given to the top college football punter. He played at Southern Miss and spent 14 years with the Raiders.”

This is a tragic loss that the NFL community will mourn for quite some time. Guy is widely regarded as one of the greatest punters in the history of the NFL, if not the greatest of all time. He was the first punter ever to be selected in the first-round of the NFL Draft, and as wild as that may sound, Guy’s selection at such a high pick was worth it for the Raiders considering all he accomplished throughout his career.

Guy had been dealing with a lengthy illness as mentioned in the Tweet above, and ultimately succumbed to the illness on Thursday morning. Guy’s legendary punting career, which saw him be selected into the NFL’s Hall of Fame, will always be remembered, and he will be dearly missed by the NFL community as we all mourn his tragic passing.