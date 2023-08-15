The Tampa Bay Rays announced that they have placed outfielder Manuel Margot on the 10-day injured list with right elbow loose bodies. The Rays recalled infielder Jonathan Aranda from Triple-A as a corresponding move.

Manuel Margot will have surgery to remove the right elbow loose bodies. It will take place tomorrow, the Rays said in their announcement of the move.

There was no timeline provided by the Rays, so the surgery does not necessarily mean that Margot will miss the rest of the season.

It has been an eventful last couple of weeks for Margot. He has been regular for the Rays over the last four seasons, with 2022 being his best season. A couple of weeks ago, Margot was mentioned in trade rumors, specifically with the division rival New York Yankees. That trade with the Yankees did not come to fruition. Now, he is headed to the injured list.

Margot has three years left on his contract with the Rays, with the third year including a mutual option. It will be interesting to see if he finishes that contract, and what both sides decide. The Rays are notorious for trading players away before their contracts expire.

The Rays are three games out of first place in the American League East. They led the division for most of the season, but the Baltimore Orioles overtook them. The Rays are trying to chase down the Orioles over the last month and a half. If they do so, they will avoid playing in the wild card round of the playoffs. They will have to do that without Margot for the foreseeable future.