The Tampa Bay Rays will conclude their three-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. We are at the Coliseum, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Rays-Athletics prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rays defeated the Athletics 6-3 on Wednesday. Now, they hope to take the rubber match of the series. The Rays led 1-0 in the second inning when JJ Bleday blasted a three-run bomb to deep right field to give the A's a 3-1 lead. However, the Rays began their comeback in the fifth inning when Manuel Margot clapped a double to center field to cut the deficit to 3-2. Yandy Diaz followed this up by slapping a double to left-center field to tie the game. Then, Josh Lowe clipped a single to right-center field to give Tampa a 4-3 advantage. The Rays added some insurance in the seventh when Yandy Diaz reached base on a walk, and then Margot scored on a wild pitch. Finally, Diaz added another run with an RBI single in the ninth.

Tyler Glasnow tossed 5 1/3 innings while allowing three earned runs with six hits while striking out six and walking four. Then, the bullpen tossed 3 2/3 innings of shutout baseball. Jason Adam finished the game with a save.

Taj Bradley will make the start for the Rays today and comes in with a 4-3 record with a 4.19 ERA. Recently, he lasted just 3 2/3 innings while allowing five runs, four earned, and four hits in a loss to the Texas Rangers. Paul Blackburn will make the start for the A's. Significantly, he is coming off an amazing start where he tossed six shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out five in a no-decision against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here are the Rays-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Athletics Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-128)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+106)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Rays vs. Athletics

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports California, MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB TV

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays got off to a great start this season because they produced some of the best hitting in the majors. Now, they remain the best team in baseball because their bats remain hot.

Diaz is batting .311 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 44 runs. Meanwhile, Isaac Paredes is hitting .254 with 11 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 31 runs. Wander Franco is batting .295 with eight home runs, 32 RBIs, and 41 runs. Likewise, Harold Ramirez is hitting .314 with nine home runs, 30 RBIs, and 28 runs. Luke Raley is batting .258 with 11 home runs, 26 RBIs, and 30 runs. Ultimately, these five power a team that is fifth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, second in runs, second in home runs, and first in slugging percentage.

The Rays are still great at pitching. Significantly, the only real weakness on this team is the bullpen. But the bullpen was solid yesterday after surrendering the winning run the night before.

The Rays will cover the spread if the bats can remain hot. Then, the bullpen must cover Bradley.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The A's are the worst team in baseball. Therefore, no one expects much from them. But there are some hitters that can produce some great results on this team. Ultimately, they must fight against great pitching.

Brent Rooker is batting .266 with 13 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 29 runs. Additionally, he went 1 for 3 yesterday. Shea Langeliers is hitting .211 with eight home runs, 29 RBIs, and 23 runs. However, he went 0 for 3 last night. Ryan Noda is batting .250 with seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and 34 runs. Sadly, he went 0 for 3 last night. These hitters are part of a team that is 30th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, 28th in runs, 23rd in home runs, and 29th in slugging percentage.

The A's have also not had great pitching this season. However, they have pitched well in this series. They allowed just one run on Tuesday and then six last night. Now, they look to continue the progress today.

The Athletics will cover the spread if they can build an early lead. Then, Blackburn must toss another great game, and the bullpen must back him up well.

Final Rays-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Blackburn is a good pitcher on a terrible team. Therefore, he can give the A's five solid innings. But the bullpen will find a way to lose it against the second-best hitting team in baseball. Therefore, expect the Rays to get the job done and take the series finale in Oakland.

Final Rays-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-128)