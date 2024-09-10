ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies head to the mound as they face the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Phillies prediction and pick.

Rays-Phillies Projected Starters

Taj Bradley vs. Ranger Suarez

Taj Bradley (6-10) with a 4.40 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Bradley went seven innings, giving up six hits, a walk, and two home runs. He would give up four runs and take the loss to the Twins.

2024 Road Splits: Bradley is 3-3 on the road in nine starts. He has a 4.86 ERA and a .261 opponent batting average.

Ranger Suarez (12-6) with a 2.90 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP

Last Start: Suarez went five innings, giving up three hits and two walks. He would not allow a run in a win over the Marlins.

2024 Home Splits: Suarez is 5-2 in 11 starts at home this year. He has a 3.26 ERA and a .238 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Phillies Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +138

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

How to Watch Rays vs. Phillies

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: BSSUN/NBCSP

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are 28th in runs scored while sitting 27th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Yandy Diaz is leading the way this year. He is hitting .279 this year with a .337 on-base percentage. Diaz has 14 home runs and 64 RBIs while scoring 51 times. Brandon Lowe has also been solid this year. He is hitting .242 with a .320 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs and 49 RBIs while scoring 48 times. Jose Siri rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .188 with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs. He has also stolen 13 bases and scored 45 times.

Yandy Diaz has been the hot bat in the last week as well. He is hitting .333 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs. Further, he has scored three times in the last week. Taylor Walls has also been great in the last week. He is hitting .278 over the last week with a .364 on-base percentage. Walls has a home run, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Jonny DeLuca. He is hitting .393 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and seven runs scored. The Rays are hitting .235 in the last week with five home runs and 27 runs scored in seven games.

Current members of the Rays have just 15 career at-bats against Ranger Suarez. They have three hits in that time. Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz are both one for three, while Low has an RBI. Meanwhile, Jonny DeLuca is one for two.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are fifth in majors in runs scored while sitting fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Kyle Schwarber has led the way this year. He is hitting .250 this year with a .371 on-base percentage. He has 33 home runs with 93 RBIs. He has also scored 97 times this year. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper is playing well. He is hitting .285 on the year with a .373 on-base percentage. He has 26 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 75 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Nick Castellanos. He is hitting .246 this year with 19 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 67 runs scored.

Kyle Schwarber also comes into this game hot. In the last week, he has hit .462 with a .500 on-base percentage. He has five home runs, 11 RBIs, and nine runs scored. Meanwhile, Kody Clemens is also driving in runs. He is hitting .261 in the last week with a home run, six RBIs, and five runs scored. Bryson Stott is also hitting well. He is hitting .370 in the last week with a home run, six RBIs, and three runs scored. The Phillies have been hitting great in the last week. They are hitting .320 in the last week with nine home runs with 41 runs scored in six games.

Final Rays-Phillies Prediction & Pick

It has been a struggle as of late when Taj Bradley is on the mound. In the last six starts, Bradley has given up 32 runs in 30.1 innings of work. Further, the Rays are 1-5 with their only win being a ten-inning win over the Dodgers. Meanwhile, Suarez has been great since returning to the line-up. In three starts, he has given up five runs in 14 innings, with the Phillies going 2-1 in that time. Ranger Suarez is the better pitcher in this game. Further, the Phillies offense has been better in the last week, and overall this year. Take them to get the win.

Final Rays-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-164)