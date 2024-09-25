ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Rays are in the Motor City to take on the Detroit Tigers Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rays-Tigers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rays-Tigers Projected Starters

Zack Littell vs. Keider Montero

Zack Littell (8-9) with a 3.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 151.2 innings pitched, 134K/31BB, .263 oBA

Last Start: vs. Boston Red Sox: Win, 7 innings, 1 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 13 starts, 4.45 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 64.2 innings pitched, 54K/13BB, .302 oBA

Keider Montero (6-6) with a 4.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 92.2 innings pitched, 73K/28BB, .261 oBA

Last Start: at Baltimore Orioles: No decision, 4.2 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 10 games, 9 starts, 4.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 56 innings pitched, 43K/17BB, .238 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Tigers Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -102

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How to Watch Rays vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Littell's numbers are not great this season, but he has been pitching well as of late. In his last eight starts, Littell has thrown 44.2 innings, allowed just 28 hits, and his ERA is a very low 1.41. He has found his groove, it is just unfortunately too little too late. Nonetheless, Littell should still be able to continue his good pitching against the Tigers Wednesday night. If Littell can have another good start, the Rays will be able to win this game.

The Rays are playing good baseball. They just swept the Toronto Blue Jays, and it was thanks to their pitching staff. In their last 10 games, the Rays have an ERA of 2.15. They have allowed 59 hits, and just five home runs in those 10 games. Their pitching staff is a big reason for their success lately, and that needs to continue in this game. As long as the Rays keep throwing the ball well, they will win this game.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Detroit has made their way into the playoff picture, but they have to keep playing well if they want to hold that spot. The Tigers have won seven of their last 10 games, and they have played some pretty good teams in that span, as well. Detroit has a 3.26 ERA in their last 10 games, so their pitching staff has been a big reason for their playoff push. As long as they keep throwing the ball well, the Tigers will win this game.

Keider Montero does not have the best numbers, but he has been very good in his last four home starts. In those games, Montero has thrown 24 innings, allowed just 15 hits, and he has an ERA of 1.12. That gives him just three runs allowed in those 24 innings at Comerica Park. Montero has a lot more fun pitching at home, and I expect that to be the case in this game. If Montero has another good start, the Tigers will win.

Final Rays-Tigers Prediction & Pick

This is an important game for the Tigers. Detroit is playing good baseball, but so are the Rays, which means this will be a good game. I do think the Tigers will come out on top, though. Montero is pitching well at home lately, and the Tigers are hungry for the playoffs. I will take the Tigers moneyline.

Final Rays-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (-116)