The Golden State Warriors picked up win numero uno on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers. But before that, the team got their rings from their 2021-22 championship run. It’s a moment very familiar to four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, but one that represents a drastic career shift for teammate Andrew Wiggins.

After their win over the Lakers, Curry spoke out about witnessing Wiggins receive his first title ring – a physical representation of the transformation he made since joining Golden State, via ClutchPoints’ Jack Winter:

“I’m just happy for him because I remember March of 2020. The trade happened & feeling very confident that he could fit in. Not just fit in, he could re-write his story as an elite wing at this level, contribute to a championship team. I think he’s made the biggest strides from that moment to now,” said Steph Curry on Wiggins.”

Biggest strides is right. With some labeling Andrew Wiggins as somewhat of a “bust” given the lofty expectations he had on him entering as the number one overall pick, he arrived in Golden State with a lot of baggage. In a matter of a couple of seasons, he managed to turn himself into an All-Star starter and a bona fide difference-maker on a championship team.

“It’s just amazing to see him get rewarded with a ring and championship, contract and all that,” Steph Curry continued. “For him to feel very confident, this being his home. Any time you make trades, you never know how it’s going to shake out for either team. Thankfully, it’s been a perfect kind of fit and match with Wiggs from Day 1 to now.”

Andrew Wiggins’ success story is also a testament to the winning culture that Stephen Curry and the Warriors organization have cultivated. They’re in the business of winning championships and Wiggins was more than able to get with the program.