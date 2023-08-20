Spain are crowned the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Champions after beating England 1-0 in the final. The Spanish captain Olga Carmona scored the game's only goal in the 29th minute. The full-back was in an advanced position before dispatching a sensational left-footed striker into the far corner, leaving the English goalkeeper Mary Earps shell-shocked. Spain have become only the fifth team in FIFA Women's World Cup history to win the exclusive title after the United States, Germany, Norway, and Japan.

After the FIFA Women's World Cup final was over, Real Madrid fans broke Twitter by identifying an important similarity between this great achievement and the 2010 Men's World Cup won by Spain. The Spanish Men's Team won their first and only World Cup title in South Africa, beating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final.

Real Madrid players captaining Spain to glory. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/hAKjFg44sI — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 20, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to Real Madrid fans, a Los Blancos captain was the man/woman with the armband for the Men's squad of the 2010 edition and the Women's squad of the 2023 edition. It is true as Real Madrid men's captain in 2010 was Iker Casillas, who was also the captain of Spain. Similarly, in 2023, the Real Madrid Women's captain is Olga Carmona, who is also the woman with the armband for the Spanish women's team.

Real Madrid is a historical club that has produced great leaders in the past. Apart from Casillas, we have also seen the leadership of Sergio Ramos, Zinedine Zidane, and Marcelo. If Los Blancos can produce similar leaders on the women's side, it will only benefit the Spain women's team.