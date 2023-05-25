Real Madrid are happy to move on Eden Hazard in the upcoming summer window, but the former Belgium captain will be at Santiago Bernabeu next season.

According to Marca, Canadian MLS side Montreal Impact tried to contact Hazard recently and had discussions about a potential move to Quebec. However, they reportedly received a negative message from the former Chelsea winger.

Hazard currently has one year left on his deal at Real Madrid. He announced his retirement from international football after the World Cup in Qatar and seems to be enjoying his life in the Spanish capital. There are reports that the 32-year-old may retire from competitive football at the end of his deal.

Real Madrid have made their feelings clear as they want to see the back of him, either on loan or permanently. He is the highest earner at Santiago Bernabeu with €14m per year but has fallen behind almost everybody in the pecking order. It is a sad state of affairs regarding a player who was thought to be on the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo before his move to the Spanish capital.

Looking at the size of his wages, you cannot blame him for staying in Madrid. Regardless of his fate going into the summer, Hazard will forever be one of the biggest “what ifs” in football history. His decline has been extremely steep since his move to the Los Blancos and he hasn’t done any justice to the No. 7 shirt that was previously worn by the likes of Raul and Ronaldo.