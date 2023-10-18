Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham continues to shine brightly on the global football stage, stealing the spotlight with a Man of the Match performance for England in their 3-1 victory over Italy, securing qualification for Euro 2024. Bellingham, who provided a crucial assist to Marcus Rashford for England's game-winning goal, spoke to Channel 4 after the match, reflecting on his ongoing growth and impact.

“I am getting a little better each time I play,” the former Borussia Dortmund man remarked. “It was a really good night for us, and we all remember what happened a few years ago when they played us here. You always aim for progression, and we are heading in the right direction with this very important win.”

He also emphasized the role Real Madrid plays in his development, saying, “With the big transfer to Real Madrid, the fact is I have to deliver, whether it is a goal or assist or a match-winning performance. Real Madrid is the club I want to be at for the next 5 to 10 years of my life. I am loving it there. Carlo basically said this position is where he sees me.”

Furthermore, the English midfielder discussed how joining Real Madrid has elevated his game. “100% (it's made me better),” he emphasized. “When you are around those mentalities and the quality of players every day, it takes you to a new level mentally, physically, and technically.”

England manager Gareth Southgate praised Bellingham's influence on the national team, stating, “The way he carries himself and plays on the field shows that. He's had that since he walked through the door, plus the power in his play. That belief and willingness to engage with the crowd are rare traits in a player so young.”

As Jude Bellingham's star continues to rise, both for Real Madrid and England, his performances are not only shaping his own career. Still, they are also transforming the mindset of the English National Team, instilling belief and determination for the challenges ahead.