ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Real Madrid looks for a second straight UCL win as they host RB Salzburg. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Real Madrid-RB Salzburg prediction and pick.

Real Madrid is 3-0-3 so far in UCL play. That placed them in 20th right now in the UCL but in a spot for the knockout round. They are coming off a win in their last UCL game, winning over Atalanta 3-2. Still, it has been an up-and-down tournament so far for Real Madrid. In their three wins, they have won a combined 11-5. In the three losses, it has been by a combined 6-1.

Meanwhile, RB Salzburg is just 1-0-5 so far in this round of UCL play. That places them in 32nd, which is five points out of a knockout round spot. They will be eliminated from a chance to play in the knockout round with a loss in this game. They have struggled overall. In their five losses, RB Salzburg has not scored a goal, and given up 17 goals.

Here are the Real Madrid-RB Salzburg Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Real Madrid-RB Salzburg Odds

Real Madrid: -1600

RB Salzburg: +1700

Draw: +2700

Over 3.5 goals: -166

Under 3.5 goals: +136

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. RB Salzburg

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Parmount+

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Real Madrid Will Win

Real Madrid has scored very well so far in UCL play. In their six fixtures, they have scored in four of them, scoring 12 goals in the process. That is good for two goals per game so far in UCL play. Further, they have scored in all three home fixtures, scoring nine goals over the three fixtures, good for three goals per game. It has been a second-half barrage that has gotten them to that point. In home UCL games, they are averaging 2.67 goals in the second half.

Kylian Mbappe leads the way for Real Madrid. He has scored just two goals with one assist in UCL play. Further, that is on an expected 4.4 goals. Still, he has been great overall this year. In La Liga play, he has 12 goals with two assists this year. Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior has been great in UCL play. He has five goals and an assist on an expected 3.4 goals. Finally, Jude Bellingham has one goal and one assist in UCL play, but has seven goals with five assists so far in La Liga play.

Real Madrid has conceded a fair amount of goals so far in UCL play. They have conceded 11 goals in their six fixtures. They have conceded a goal in all six fixtures so far.

Why RB Salzburg Will Win

Salzburg is scoring 1.1 goals per game so far in UCL play. Still, that is through ten UCL games, with four games in the preliminary round to make it to this point. They have also scored better on the road so far. In five games on the road, Salzburg has scored eight goals, good for 1.6 goals per game.

Oscar Gloukh has led the way for Salzburg this year. He has seven goals and two assists in domestic league play but has yet to find the net in this round of UCL play. He has two assists though. The primary scoring threat in this round of UCL play has been Karim Konate. Konate has scored two goals on an expected 2.8 but did miss a penalty. In domestic league play, he has two goals and an assist. Salzburg would also like to see production from Nicolas Capaldo. Capaldo has yet to score in this round of UCL play but has four goals and an assist so far in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Salzburg has struggled on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed 23 goals across the ten fixtures, good for 2.3 per game. Further, they have just one clean sheeting in the team games so far.

Final Real Madrid-RB Salzburg Prediction & Pick

When Real Madrid has scored in this tournament, it has often been in bunches. In the four games they have scored in, they have scored more than one goal in three of them, with over two goals in two of them. Further, when Salzburg has given up goals, it has also been in bunches. They have conceded goals in nine of ten fixtures while giving up more than one goal in seven of the ten fixtures. In this round of games, they have allowed two or more goals in five of the six fixtures. Meanwhile, Real Madrid has given up goals in all six fixtures. While RB Salzburg will not win this game, they could snag a goal, making the over the best play.

Final Real Madrid-RB Salzburg Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (-166)