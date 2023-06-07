Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy meet in the US Open Cup! Catch the US Open Cup odds series here, featuring our Real Salt Lake-LA Galaxy prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

RSL currently ranks ninth in the Western Conference of USA's Major League Soccer. This puts them in a playoff qualification spot along with Austin FC. Real Salt Lake has made three wins to reach the quarterfinals ofthis tourney.

The Galaxy has been one of the biggest disappointments this year, currently occupying the bottom spot of the West and the whole MLS. LA Galaxy recently won against the hosts in the domestic league and will look to get a similar result here in the US Open Cup.

Here are the Real Salt Lake-LA Galaxy soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

US Open Cup Odds: Real Salt Lake-LA Galaxy Odds

Real Salt Lake: +110

LA Galaxy: +190

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -136

Under 2.5 Goals: -104

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy

TV: N/A

Stream: Bleacher Report App, YouTube Channel

Time: 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT

Why Real Salt Lake Can Beat LA Galaxy

The fixture will mark the second matchup with the visitors this year. Real Salt Lake lost in the previous match-up at home, but they took their frustrations to Austin FC in a 1-2 road victory in the MLS.

Though the Claret and Cobalt have failed to keep a clean sheet in 14 MLS matches, they have kept two in in their past four home games. The other games ended in defeated to Los Angeles FC (0-3) and LA Galaxy (2-3). Despite a tricky situation in the MLS, RSL is just one point behind Minnesota United and two points behind Vancouver Whitecaps.

Pablo Mastroeni’s men now return to the US Open Cup. They have been performing brilliantly in this tournament, scoring eight goals in three games. Their first game in the tournament was a 1-3 victory against Las Vegas Lights. THis was followed with a 3-4 win against Portland Timbers and a 0-1 victory over Colorado Rapids.

In three matches, they are averaging 17.0 total shots, 5.7 shots on target, 4.3 corner kicks, and 2.7 goals with 46.7% ball possession. On the defensive side, they are tallying 15.0 tackles, 11.3 interceptions, 20.0 interceptions, and 4.3 saves per game.

For RSL, a lot of players appear to be missing in this game. Those that are confirmed out are Zack Farnsworth (thigh), Axel Kei (ankle), and Diego Luna (international duty). Zach MacMath is questionable with a concussion problem while Bryan Oveida has a probable status due to some groin pain.

For RSL, Maikel Chang, Daniel Musovski, and Damir Kreilach lead the team with two goals each. Jefferson Savarino, who leads the team in the MLS with four goals, also looks to add to his one-goal tally in the Open Cup. Andres Gomez has two assists and one goal in this tourney.

Why LA Galaxy Can Beat Real Salt Lake

If there is one MLS team that has failed to live up to its pre-season promise, it would be the Galaxy, who have only 12 points after 15 domestic games, the fewest for the club at this stage of the season. It has been a very rough open to the campaign for an LA Galaxy squad that was expected to make the playoffs this year. They have only three wins and three draws in the MLS.

The Gold and White outfit will be playing back in the US Open Cup with some momentum. LA Galaxy defeated Seattle Sounders in the Round of 32 with a 3-1 win. Despite a postponed matchup early in the season, the Galaxy played the El Trafico in the Round of 16, getting a 0-2 win against rivals Los Angeles FC.

Greg Vanney is pushing his team to get a deep run in this tournament. Despite playing two games, they have only conceded one goal and made five goals and four assists. The Gold-and-White are averaging 22.0 total shots, 5.5 shots on target, 8.0 successful dribbles, and 4.0 corner kicks per game. They have upped their defensive game also, averaging 14.5 tackles, 9.5 interceptioms, 10.0 clearacnes, and 4.0 goalkeeper saves.

Mauricio Cuevas, Chris Mavinga, Sega Coulibaly, and Douglas Costa are out in this game as they deal with lower leg injuries.

Memo Rodriguez leads the team with two goals in this tourney while Marky Delgado has registered two assists. Tyler Boyd and Dejan Joveljic, who are the joint leaders in the MLS with two goals, should also see playing time. Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez should find his groove this season if he gets some playing time here.

Final Real Salt Lake-LA Galaxy Prediction & Pick

RSL is set to take revenge against the Galaxy after a defeat last week. Lots of goals are also expected but the Utah-based team should come on top over the LA squad.

Final Real Salt Lake-LA Galaxy Prediction & Pick: Real Salt Lake (+110), Over 2.5 goals (-136)