The Detroit Red Wings feel their rebuild may nearly be over. Detroit came ever so close to returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. However, they fell just short by virtue of a tiebreaker with the Washington Capitals. Now, they look to the 2024 NHL Draft to further deepen their already prospect pipeline.

Detroit is an interesting team in the middle of the first round. General manager Steve Yzerman keeps his cards close to his chest, but he is certainly looking to make a move. Whether that move is purely draft-related or involves a current NHL star is up for debate. But Yzerman certainly wants to make this team more competitive.

If Detroit holds onto the 15th overall pick in the NHL Draft, things get even more interesting. There are certainly players the Red Wings can avoid when they are on the clock. But given how wide open the draft gets in this league, who are realistic targets for them to hone in on? Let's take a look at three players who should be available when the Red Wings are on the clock at the 2024 NHL Draft.

Konsta Helenius is an option

Konsta Helenius started the NHL Draft season as a potential top-10 pick. However, he has fallen down draft boards just a bit. Most of this is not necessarily his fault. Other prospects have simply jumped up draft boards while he has remained consistent.

Helenius is certainly a fine prospect for the Red Wings to target. He is a skilled, playmaking two-way center. The Finnish forward lacks ideal size, but he is strong on and off the puck. And his skills should allow him to remain at the center position in the NHL.

The downside to this selection is need. Detroit does not need a center, having drafted two of them in the first round in the last two drafts. However, Detroit could move Helenius to the wing if they wanted to. Additionally, the Red Wings are in a position to take the best player available if they so choose. Helenius is certainly a name to watch as we get closer to the draft.

Liam Greentree is a name to watch

The Red Wings are stacked at most positions in their prospect pipeline. They are deep down the middle, on the left side of the lineup, and they have two of the best goalie prospects in the league. What they don't have at this time is a natural right winger that projects to make an impact at the next level.

Windsor Spitfires star Liam Greentree could help fill this void. Greentree was one of the best scoring wingers in the OHL this past season. He has an impressive combination of size and offensive skill. The Spitfires star is a creative puckhandler and passer with impressive vision that allows him to make difficult plays. And he competes well even if he isn't running everyone over on the ice.

The biggest concern with Greentree is his skating. And that can certainly cause some trouble at the NHL level. It will definitely limit his potential if things don't improve soon. However, his combination of size and skill gives him the ability to play in the top six while being crucial to a team's power play. It's easy to see why the Red Wings may be interested.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard is the perfect Red Wings fit

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard is a very popular pick for the Red Wings in NHL Mock Drafts. In fact, he is Detroit's selection in the most recent ClutchPoints mock. But this trendy selection has a very clear rhyme and reason.

Brandsegg-Nygard is the best Norewigan prospect to enter the NHL Draft. Additionally, he is the most competitive player in this class. Brandsegg-Nygard possesses an excellent shot that allows him to beat goalies from range and create rebound opportunities for his teammates. He is also extremely responsible in the defensive zone.

The Norewigan prospect doesn't have a truly elite trait, though his shot is very close. But there also isn't anything in his game that is of glaring concern or worry. He is a fine skater, strong on the puck, and has impressive hockey sense. He has the potential to play in the top-six while being deployed in all situations as needed.

The Red Wings drafted a center who is similar to this in Nate Danielson last year. However, their wingers are rather offensive oriented. Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat could use work in the defensive zone. Adding Brandsegg-Nygard could open the game up for those two while improving the team's overall defense, which is a major need. The Red Wings would definitely love to add a player like this at the 2024 NHL Draft.