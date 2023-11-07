Zack Snyder confirms Rebel Moon's connection to Army of the Dead that would have been seen in a spin-off series for the latter.

Shared universes have become commonplace on film and TV screens since the inception of the MCU, and another one appears to be quietly on Netflix involving Zack Snyder's upcoming film Rebel Moon and his zombie film Army of the Dead.

Snyder revealed the connection between the two films in a new interview with Total Film centered on his upcoming sci-fi fantasy epic, via GamesRadar. The director said the connection would have been in the planned Army of the Dead animated series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, that was expected to release two months after the film but ultimately didn't get made. Snyder said the crossover would have involved the series' characters going through a portal to another world where they would have seen an alien character that would also appear in Rebel Moon.

“In Rebel Moon, they’re in this bar, and one of the aliens is one of the characters from the animatic,” Snyder said. “So it’s definitely a shared universe.”

Zack Snyder’s ‘REBEL MOON’ and ‘ARMY OF THE DEAD’ are set in the same universe. (Via: https://t.co/JL7he3sccQ) pic.twitter.com/SzeQllX44z — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) November 6, 2023

While the animated series was not released, Army of the Dead spawned a prequel in Army of Thieves starring Matthias Schweighofer. Schweighofer reprised his role as the safe-cracker Ludwig Dieter, retelling the events that led to him gaining his reputation and joining the team in Army of the Dead. A sequel to the zombie-heist film has reportedly been in development, as well, but was put on hold due to Rebel Moon's production.

Rebel Moon already has plans in place to grow out the franchise quickly beyond the two upcoming films, Part One: A Child of Fire and Part Two: The Scargiver, as well. Two video games have already been announced, with one planned to be an RPG and the other being a 4-player co-op action game. An animated series of its own was also confirmed as being in development, along side multiple comics, a narrative podcast, and a novelization.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 22, 2023. Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver is scheduled to release on Netflix on April 19, 2024.