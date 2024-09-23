In the trailer for the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios movie Red One, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans team to save Santa Claus.

A second trailer for Red One dropped on September 22, 2024, during NBC's broadcast of Sunday Night Football. It begins with Jack O'Malley (Evans), a bounty hunter, getting into a violent fight in an apartment complex.

After fighting his way out, Jack is captured by Zoe (Lucy Liu). He then meets the North Pole's head of security, Callum Drift (Johnson), as the two are paired together for the mission. They have to save Santa Claus, aka “Red One,” who has been kidnapped.

The two lone wolves know that they will not get along. “I'm not gonna like you. I can tell right away, out of everyone here, I like you the least,” Jack tells Callum.

Jack is then shown the ropes. Supply closets in toy stores are used as portal stations for the North Pole. Callum then shows off his ability to transform Hot Wheels toys into real cars. Later in the trailer, Callum does the same with Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots.

Throughout the rest of the trailer, various fantastical characters are shown. By the end of the trailer, Jack and Callum are working together, taking on snowmen on the beach (yes, you read that right).

Their mission will be high stakes, as Jack says, “Well, it was nice to meet you, Cal. Good luck with everything,” to Callum.

What is Red One?

Red One is the third collaboration between director Jake Kasdan and Dwayne Johnson and also stars Chris Evans. Lucy Liu, J. J. Simmons, Kiernan Shipka, Nick Kroll, and Bonnie Hunt also star in it. Kasdan and Johnson previously worked together on the Jumanji movies.

Hiram Garcia is credited with conceptualizing the story of Red One. Chris Morgan, known for writing several entries of the Fast and Furious franchise, wrote the script.

Morgan began his tenure in the Fast and Furious franchise in 2006, writing Tokyo Drift. He has since written several Johnson-led entries, including Hobbs and Shaw. He also wrote Wanted, 47 Ronan, The Mummy, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Red One was initially slated for a Prime Video streaming release. However, after release date delays, it will come out on November 15, 2024. Amazon MGM Studios will give it a full theatrical release.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) produced Red One alongside Chris Morgan Productions and The Detective Agency. Additionally, Johnson produces it via his Seven Bucks Productions label.

Red One also serves as another post-MCU role for Evans. He has starred in various movies since Avengers: Endgame, including Knives Out and Lightyear.

He has also starred in The Gray Man and Ghosted, both of which were streaming movies for Netflix and Apple TV+, respectively. Evans starred in Pain Hustlers with Emily Blunt as well.

His recent roles also include cameos in Free Guy, Don't Look Up, and Deadpool and Wolverine. In Deadpool and Wolverine, Evans made his MCU return. However, it was as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, not Captain America. He played the Human Torch in Fox's Fantastic Four series from 2005.