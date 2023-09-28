The Boston Red Sox have just four games remaining in a season that fans will want to quickly forget. Boston is currently 76-82 and they are going to finish in last place in the AL East. It is important to note that their division is the best division in baseball, and if the Red Sox were in the AL Central, for example, they would be in second place. Still, no matter how good the division is, it is always a major disappointment to finish in last place. Boston will now look to put this season behind them and get ready for next year, and manager Alex Cora is already thinking about the 2024 season.

In 2024, the Red Sox will open the season with a road series against the Seattle Mariners. It's a long ways away, but Alex Cora has already named the starting pitcher for that contest. Chris Sale will be getting the start on the mound on opening day in 2024 for the Red Sox, according to a tweet from Alex Speier. It seems a little bit early for that decision to take place, but Cora is obviously confident with it. It is also good for Red Sox fans to see that the focus from their manager is already on taking care of business in 2024.

Boston wasn't as bad this season as the last place finish shows, and they will be expected to have a solid year in 2024. The Red Sox are always a team that is going to compete, and it's likely that they are able to regroup in the offseason and come back strong for their 2024 campaign.