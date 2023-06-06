As the rest of the AL East begins to blossom, the Boston Red Sox have been floundering at the bottom of the standings. While Boston knows it'll take more than one player to turn their season around, the Red Sox are giving one of their top prospects an opportunity to make a difference.

The Red Sox have called up left-handed pitcher Chris Murphy, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. He will be available out of Boston's bullpen on Tuesday. The Red Sox will then discuss Murphy's future – and whether he receives a major league start – as the week goes on.

Murphy was a sixth-round pick by Boston back in 2019. By 2022 he had already made the jump to the AAA level. Overall, Murphy has appeared in 71 minor league games, starting 67 of them. The lefty holds a 16-20 record with a 4.36 ERA and a 353/140 K/BB ratio.

His call up comes at a peculiar time for Murphy and the Red Sox. Murphy has struggled immensely at AAA this season, holding a 7.71 ERA. However, he does have an impressive 42 strikeouts over his 39.2 innings pitch. Despite almost allowing a run for every inning pitched, Boston felt it was time for Murphy to come to the majors.

He'll work out of the bullpen initially, which has been one of the team's few strengths. Boston's bullpen ranks 11th in the league with a 3.83 ERA. Still, with Chris Sale getting injured, the team's rotation could use some help as well.

At 30-30 and 12 games back in the AL East, the Red Sox need improvements all over their roster. Chris Murphy is not an immediate fix, especially with his AAA struggles. However, he is Boston's 14th-best prospect, via MLB Pipeline. The Red Sox are ready to see what they have in Murphy.