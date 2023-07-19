With their current 51-45 record, the Boston Red Sox will need a strong second half push to make the postseason. As they look to finish out the year strong, the Red Sox could be getting back two of their premiere pitchers in short order.

Chris Sale is set to throw another bullpen session before eventually moving to a rehab assignment. Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock, are said to be coming along well in their injury recoveries as well, via Mike Monaco of ESPN. While none of the three pitchers have an exact return date, all seem to be progress towards a Boston comeback sooner rather than later.

Sale has been out since early June with a shoulder injury. He is expected to throw upwards of two more bullpen sessions before going on his assignment. If Sale continues to prove his health at every step, he will make it back to the Red Sox in the midst of their playoff chase. While his 4.58 ERA doesn't jump off the page, Sale has a solid 71/15 ERA this season and didn't allow more than three runs in his six starts before going down with injury.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Houck and Whitlock didn't get an exact estimate nor game plan for their recovery. However, overall, things seem to be pointing up for both. Houck has been out since June after undergoing facial surgery while Whitlock has been out since early July with elbow problems.

If Boston truly wants to compete, they'll need their pitching staff at full strength. While they might have to wait a little longer, the Red Sox are poised to gain some pitching back for the stretch run.