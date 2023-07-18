The Boston Red Sox are the hottest team in baseball. With an 11-2 record in their last 13 games, the Red Sox have moved past the New York Yankees to escape last place in the AL East. Boston is 1.5 games out of the final AL wild-card spot. Red Sox General Manager Chaim Bloom sounds optimistic that the team's hot streak might continue.

On July 19, 2022, the Red Sox were only two games out of the playoff race. Chaim Bloom appears to have more faith in this year's club.

“It is a big difference from last year and that isn’t just on the young players,” Bloom said via MassLive.com. “I think it speaks to the group as a whole and the way the staff has kept everybody in a good place. Veterans and rookies alike, everybody’s just focused on the right things. I do think that’s one of the biggest differences that we’ve seen so far this year. Again, we’re not where we wanna be, but last year when some of the things went wrong, it really kinda derailed the season and we’ve been able to get to this point in the season with plenty of things not going as planned and still be in this race and still being able to look ahead to hopefully doing some pretty cool things over the last couple months.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A few new additions to the 2023 roster have been key to the Red Sox' success. Rookie Masataka Yoshida leads the team with a .316 batting average and a .379 on-base percentage. Justin Turner has a team-high 101 hits in his first year in Boston. Rafael Devers already has 23 home runs and 73 RBI, on his way to eclipsing his 2022 totals with several weeks left in the season.