Rob Refsnyder is staying with the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has exercised its option on the veteran outfielder, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. That option will keep him playing home games at Fenway Park in 2025 for $2.1 million — a modest raise from his $1.85 million salary in 2024.

The decision to retain Refsnyder comes after he openly flirted with retirement during the season.

“You can still make a big impact not being in a uniform and it's a lot easier for your family and their schedule,” he told the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams in August. “Who knows if I'll have that opportunity? But I think it would be a joy to figure out how I can help young players.”

Refsnyder has spent the last three years in Boston after starting his career with the rival New York Yankees. After a toe fracture delayed his start to the year, he got his first start of the season on April 19, going 2-5 with a home run and two RBI. Overall, he hit .283 with 11 homers and a 129 OPS+. His 93 games played was also a career high.

After a rocky start to his career in which Refsnyder compiled -0.6 bWAR over his first seven seasons, he has become a valuable piece to a Red Sox team that went 81-81 in the AL East this season. While 2024 represented his career high in home runs, he has been a .278 hitter since coming to Boston with a .367 OBP.

Rob Refsnyder adds to the Red Sox' crowded outfield

Refsnyder can play all three outfield positions and he hits — that makes him a valuable piece to the puzzle and a wise choice to bring back. It also further crowds a Red Sox outfield that will force some tough decisions on manager Alex Cora in the spring.

Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu are both under contract for next year and Masataka Yoshida should see the bulk of the at bats at DH. Tyler O'Neill is a free agent but both sides have expressed interest in a reunion.

And then there's one of MLB's top prospects, Roman Anthony. Anthony played 35 games in Triple-A at the end of the season and was electric. He hit .344 with 12 doubles, three home runs, and five stolen bases. At just 20 years old, he may start next season in the minors, but don't be shocked if he forces the organization's hand and finds a way onto the Opening Day roster.

This all means that Refsnyder is likely to return in a utility role, getting more than his fair share of starts because of his versatility. It's the role Refsnyder has carved out for himself in the majors and it's served him well these last three years.