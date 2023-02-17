After a disappointing regular season and heartbreaking offseason for Boston Red Sox fans, the organization was hoping for some much-needed good optics at the start of Spring Training. Their plans have hit a snag once again, with two starting pitchers already dealing with health concerns.

Nick Pivetta felt discomfort during workouts and left with a trainer, and Brayan Bello is being shut down for the rest of the week due to soreness in his forearm. With a lack of depth in the rotation, it might be difficult for Boston to withstand any prolonged stays on the Injury List.

Fortunately, the initial reports are very promising for both right-handed hurlers. Pivetta crouched down seemingly in pain before walking off the field. It has since been confirmed he is sick with nothing considered serious, according to Chris Henrique of Beyond the Monster. So, Sox fans can at least breathe a sigh of relief as far as he is concerned.

Bello’s issues are not expected to sideline him long either, with Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reporting Monday as a realistic target date for him to resume throwing. Soreness is much trickier navigate than illness obviously, but assuming the optimism rings true then Boston should be in the clear for now.

The Red Sox will be facing a myriad of questions around their pitching. Michael Wacha posted an ERA of 3.32 last season to lead the starting staff. He just signed with the San Diego Padres. 36-year-old Corey Kluber is a solid replacement, possibly an upgrade, to Rich Hill but is likely just a No. 5 starter. Chris Sale’s biggest enemy remains health. The stability of their rotation may largely rest on Pivetta and Bello.

Pivetta is not an ace and can be streaky at times, but has been a steady presence on the mound overall with an ERA in the 4.50s the last two seasons. Bello’s ceiling could be higher. The 23-year-old worked through growing pains last year and flashed some promise. His ERA settled in at 4.71. The club will be banking on him to make a big leap this year.

Minor injuries and sickness should not sound the alarms in Boston, but fans will naturally be on edge given their perception of high-level management. With little good faith to go around, Fenway could be swarmed with pitchforks at a moment’s notice.

Should make for a stress-free season for all involved.