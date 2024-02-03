Former Boston Red Sox player Justin Turner is revealing he would have liked to stay with the team.

Justin Turner is no longer a member of the Boston Red Sox, but he's sending a message about his former team. Turner signed a contract to play with the Toronto Blue Jays, but it seems that may not have been the player's first choice. Turner wanted to re-sign with the Red Sox but negotiations never got off the ground, per the Boston Globe.

Turner played just one season in Boston. He worked as both a designated hitter and infielder for the team, finishing the 2023 campaign with 154 hits and 96 runs batted in on more than 550 at-bats. It seems Turner deeply enjoyed his time with the Red Sox franchise.

“I think as time went on it was appearing to be less and less likely [to return to Boston],” Turner told reporters, per Boston.com. “Right when the season ended, I assumed that it would be a no-brainer that I would try to work something out and come back.”

Turner is now taking his talents to Toronto, to help a franchise looking for continued success in 2024. He signed a one-year deal with the Canadian Major League Baseball team. The Blue Jays finished the 2023 season with a 89-73 record, good for third place in the American League East. The Blue Jays battled hard to get phenom Shohei Ohtani in the off-season, but lost out on him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before his time with the Red Sox, Turner also played for the Dodgers, Mets and Orioles. He's made the All-Star game twice in his career, and won a World Series in 2020 with the Dodgers. He has a lifetime batting average of .288 with 1,461 hits and 187 home runs.

The Blue Jays start spring training games on February 24, with a meeting against the Philadelphia Phillies.