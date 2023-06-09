Following the resurfacing of a past homophobic tweet, Matt Dermody has been designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. He surrendered three runs in four innings pitched in a 10-3 road loss to the Cleveland Guardians Thursday.

The journeyman left-hander was bound to be demoted, regardless of public backlash, with outfielder Adam Duvall likely to return this weekend. Though, it couldn't have helped. Dermody's shaky start probably made the decision a no-brainer.

The 32-year-old posted the since-deleted homophobic tweet in 2021, which the organization claimed not to know about upon signing Dermody in January. The club later addressed it and spoke to him directly. Manager Alex Cora stressed that inclusion is a top priority on the Red Sox.

Dermody spoke on the remarks, amid being sent back down to Triple-A Worcester.

“I do regret the tweet in a sense that it came off as hurtful and it hurt a lot of people,” Dermody said, per MassLive.com's Christopher Smith. “And that’s the last thing I want to do is hurt people. A lot of people think that I’m against a certain group of people or what not. But I’m for everybody making it to Heaven. That’s my goal as a Christian and as a teammate and as a family member, a dad.”



Many people will surely take issue with Dermody's explanation. Regardless of if he ever returns to the MLB roster, this will not go away. If he remained in the rotation, his next projected start would have come on the Red Sox' Pride Night, as noted by Boston Globe's Pete Abraham.

The Sox will look to move forward, as they head into a weekend series with the New York Yankees.