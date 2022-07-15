Rafael Devers has powered the Boston Red Sox all season long with his outstanding hitting. The 25-year-old third baseman is making a strong case for being one of the best hitters in the American League. Not only does he have the stats to back it up but also the historic accomplishments, doing something that hasn't been done since David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez.

Devers joined the Red Sox legends in team history by smacking 20 home runs before the All-Star break. No Boston player has done so since the 2006 season.

Expand Tweet

Devers accomplished something plenty of stellar Red Sox hitters — like Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts — never did. He has 110 hits, the most in the AL, to go along with his 28 doubles, 20 dingers and .978 OPS (which is currently a career-best mark) this season.

Ortiz himself is extremely impressed with Devers, calling him a top-three pure hitter in the game right now. It's hard to argue otherwise given the young star's body of work this season, which is shaping up to be his best one yet. He has a strong case to be considered the best third baseman in the AL and could be for a very long time, though Boston still has to work out an extension with him to keep him in town.

The Red Sox are tied for third in the AL East and have one of the AL Wild Card spots currently. Thanks to Rafael Devers slugging all season long, Trevor Story coming along nicely after a slow start and Bogaerts and Martinez continuing to hit well, the Sox have one of the best offenses in all of baseball.