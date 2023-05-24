Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Boston Red Sox (26-23) visit the Los Angeles Angels (27-23) for the finale of their three-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch commences at 9:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles holds a 2-0 series lead thanks to their 4-0 win on Tuesday. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Angels prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Red Sox-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Angels Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+134)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-162)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Angels

TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports, NESN

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (Fourth in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 27-22 (55%)

Over Record: 29-18-2 (62%)

Despite sitting in fourth place in their division, the Red Sox have enjoyed a strong start to their season after a down year in 2022. Boston entered Los Angeles with back-to-back series wins over the Mariners and Padres but has now lost three in a row thanks to dropping the first two against the Angels. Still, the Red Sox boast one of the most potent lineups in baseball as they rank fourth in runs, eighth in OPS, and fifth in extra-base hits. That said, the Red Sox have struggled mightily in the pitching department where they hold the sixth-highest ERA in the league. They’ve been particularly susceptible to the long ball – allowing the third-most HR/9 in the majors. Consequently, they need a strong outing from their starter tonight coupled with a bounce-back performance from their offense if they want to cover as road favorites.

Southpaw James Paxton (1-0) makes his third start of the season for Boston tonight. After pitching just six games since 2019, not much was expected of Paxton upon making his 2023 debut earlier this month. He’s done nothing but impress thus far – holding a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. Despite missing nearly three full seasons, Paxton’s strikeout stuff remains elite. With 14 strikeouts over his first 11 innings, he looked the part of a real ace in Boston’s rotations. It isn’t as if he’s played slouches, either, with his two previous starts coming against the Cardinals and Padres. That said, he is hard to trust given the injury concerns and lack of experience over the last few years. While his hot start to 2023 certainly bodes well for Boston’s chances of covering tonight, the Angels crushed lefties this season to the tune of a .282 average and .431 slugging percentage.

As mentioned above, the Red Sox relied on their offense to carry the load thus far. Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and third baseman Rafael Devers lead the way for the MLB’s fourth-ranked offense. Yoshida leads the team with a .300 average while Devers provides the power with 13 homers and 44 RBI – ranking fifth and third in baseball, respectively. Although the team as a whole has slumped in recent games, they need to bounce back quickly tonight if they want to salvage the series and avoid being swept for just the fourth time all year.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Third in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 25-25 (50%)

Over Record: 22-24-4 (48%)

The Angels may have finally pieced together a worthy supporting cast for superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Los Angeles sits firmly in the playoff picture in a tightly-contested AL West. They’ve been particularly hot of late – winning five of their last six games. The Angels don’t have many holes on either side of the plate – ranking ninth in runs per game and 16th in team ERA. Still, they face an uphill battle in securing a series sweep and will need their pitching to remain lockdown if they want to cover as home underdogs.

Veteran Tyler Anderson (1-0) makes his ninth start of the season for the Angels tonight. Despite not having a loss to his name thus far, the southpaw has struggled this season. He holds ugly ratios with a 5.27 ERA and 1.62 WHIP but has pitched better this month. After giving up 5+ runs in 3/5 April starts, he’s yet to allow more than three earned runs this month. That said, he still hasn’t looked anything close to the ace he developed into on the Dodgers last year. Matched up with a potent Red Sox lineup, Anderson needs to continue his upward trend tonight if the Angels want to cover.

Final Red Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick

Despite the Angels taking the first two games of the series, the pitching matchup tonight makes me weary of picking them to secure the sweep. We’ll ride with the road favorites tonight given how well Paxton has looked in his return.

Final Red Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+134)