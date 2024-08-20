ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Justin Verlander is scheduled to return to the mound for the Houston Astros as they face the Boston Red Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Astros prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Astros Projected Starters

Cooper Criswell vs. Justin Verlander

Cooper Criswell (5-4) with a 4.56 ERA and 1.36 WHIP

Last Start: Criswell has not made a start since July 23rd, going seven innings without giving up a run and taking the win. He has made five relief appearances since, including going 3.1 innings against the Orioles, giving up six runs. He would blow a save, but take the win over the Orioles.

2024 Road Splits: In six starts on the road and nine total appearances, Criswell is 3-2 with a 5.25 ERA and a .322 opponent batting average.

Justin Verlander (3-2) with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP.

Last Start: Verlander has not made a start since June 9th. In that game he went five innings, giving up seven hits and four runs. He would take the no-decision against the Angels.

2024 Home Splits: In three starts at home, Verlander is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and a .270 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Astros Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +120

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Astros

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

TV: NESN/SCHN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are fourth in runs scored, second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging. Rafael Devers has led the way. He is hitting .298 this year with a .377 on-base percentage. He has 27 home runs and 77 RBIs this year. Further, Devers has scored 80 times on the year. Jarren Duran is also having a solid year. He is hitting .287 on the year with a .344 on-base percentage. Duran has 16 home runs and 62 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 31 bases and scored 84 times. Ceddanne Rafaela rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .262 on the year with a .294 on-base percentage. Rafaela has 13 home runs and 59 RBIs while scoring 63 times. Further, he has stolen 17 bases this year.

Masataka Yoshida comes into the game hot. He is hitting .632 in the last week with a .720 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, six RBIs, and six runs scored in seven games. Rafael Devers is also hot. He is hitting .310 in the last week. He has two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs scored in seven games. Connor Wong has also been productive as of late. He is hitting .238 in the last week, with a home run, four RBIs, and five runs scored. The Red Sox have hit .280 in the last week. They have 11 home runs and 40 runs scored in seven games.

Current Red Sox have 22 career at-bats against Justin Verlander. They have hit .273 against him. Rafael Devers has the most experience. He is two for 12 with two home runs and five RBIs. Rob Refsnyder is two for two with an RBI as well. Meanwhile, Connor Wong has the other extra-base hit against Verlander, going one for two with a double.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros are 12th in the majors in runs scored while sitting third in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and tenth in slugging. Yordan Alvarez has led the way this year. He is hitting .310 on the year with a .399 on-base percentage. He has 25 home runs, 66 RBIs, and has scored 70 times. Yanier Diaz is also having a great year. He is hitting .299 on the year with a .325 on-base percentage. Diaz has 14 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 53 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Alex Bregman. Bregman is hitting .261 on the year with a .318 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs, 59 RBIs, and has scored 65 times this year.

Yanier Diaz is also hot at the plate right now. He is hitting .308 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored. Jose Altuve is continuing to score runs. He is hitting just .231 in the last week but has a home run and three RBIs. Further, he has scored four times in the last week. The Astors are hitting .251 as a team in the last week. They have eight home runs and have scored 22 times in the last six games.

Final Red Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick

Cooper Criswell has not been great this year, but he has been better in the starting role than as a reliever this year. Meanwhile, Justin Verlander is making his first start in two months, and it may be a short one. That will bring out the Astros bullpen. The Astros bullpen has been solid this year though, sitting fourth in the majors in bullpen ERA. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are near the bottom of the league with a 4.47 ERA from the bullpen. In what could turn into a game of bullpens, take the better one in this game.

Final Red Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-142)