One of the greatest rivalries in all of sports will be at the front and center of the sports universe as the Boston Red Sox clash with the New York Yankees in the Bronx. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Red Sox-Yankees prediction and pick will be revealed.

In Friday night's tilt, it was the Boston Red Sox that was able to edge out their nemesis' in a 3-2 victory on the road. Not only was Boston able to win the first meeting of the series between the two, but the Red Sox were able to even up their overall record at 32-32 as they fight to get back into the AL Wild Card picture. In charge of setting the tone from the mound in Game 2 will end up being right-hander Tanner Houck who is 3-5 with a scuffling 5.46 ERA.

As for the Yankees, New York failed to generate enough offense in their third loss in the past four games. Nevertheless, even though the ‘Yanks are 9.5 games back of the division lead, they are still in firm position of the second Wild Card spot in the American League. On the mound for New York in Game 2 will be Domingo German with his 3-3 record and 3.69 ERA.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the recipe for success of possessing a great pitching performance while stringing together clutch hits when it mattered most was exactly what the doctor ordered in the opening series win over the Yankees and that should be exactly what Boston needs to replicate to cover the spread and down New York once again.

Outside of the fact that Boston needs to capitalize on Aaron Judge's continued absence from the lineup due to a bruised right toe, pitching well and hitting the baseball out of the ballpark would be a good start on this Saturday. As a whole, Boston's pitching numbers have left much to be desired over the previous 64 games combined on the season, but they definitely looked like a top unit in holding down New York to only two runs on nine hits total. With that being said, despite Tanner Rouck's occasional struggles on the rubber up to this point, a dazzling performance with his right arm would do wonders for the Red Sox' chances of covering.

Obviously, it always helps to have someone with the utmost baseball prestige like Rafael Devers. On Friday, Devers reiterated his absurd talent on a baseball diamond when he sent a towering ball into the bleachers off of Gerrit Cole in the sixth inning to put the Red Sox up 2-0. Clearly, if Devers gets going like he can, then only disaster will occur for the Yankees.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Surely not happy with how the events turned out to be on Friday evening, the Yankees at least will be given the opportunity to bounce back in a big way in front of their home fans in an attempt to tie up the series at one apiece with the finale occurring on Sunday.

Alas, the biggest issue with the Yankees on Friday was their inability to get men in scoring position and capitalize once they got there. In fact, only three runners saw themselves get to second or third base as New York ended up going 0-3 with RISP and eventually stranded seven men on the base paths. Conversely enough, the Yankees cannot afford to mess around at the plate especially if the Red Sox are dialed in in all aspects of Saturday's ballgame.

Above all else, the biggest X-factor for the Yankees will happen to be whoever fills the humorous shoes of Aaron Judge. On paper, the Yankees are a rock-solid 30-19 whenever he is in the lineup, but it has been the tale of a different story when he sits out as New York is an extremity underwhelming 7-9 without their larger than life superstar. If the ‘Yanks are going to overcome the suddenly confident Red Sox, guys like Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres will need to pick up the slack in order to keep the Yankees offense afloat.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Whether it's been past memorable moment such as former greats in Jason Varitek and Alex Rodriguez getting into a brawl back in 2004 or Red Sox hurler Curt Schilling pitching with a bloody sock that same season in the postseason, there is no doubt that this series has had a flare for the dramatic over the years. However, in tonight's action, select the Yankees to bounce back at home and win by more than two runs in the process.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+136)