The Detroit Red Wings continue their road trip as they visit the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Jets prediction and pick.

The Red Wings come into the game sitting at 16-18-4 on the year, which is good for seventh in the Atlantic Division. They have won three straight games though, and last time out, they faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets opened the scoring, but Patrick Kane, who continues to score well, tied the game. The Red Wings would add two more in the first period, but in the second period, the Blue Jackets would tie the game. The Red Wings would take the lead on a Dylan Larkin goal, but once again the Blue Jackets would tie the game. Still, with just 36 seconds left, the Red Wings would score, and win the game 5-4.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets come into the game at 27-11-2, good for the top spot in the Central Division. The Jets played the Anaheim Ducks last time out. Mark Scheifele opened the scoring just 33 seconds into the game. The Jets would have a 2-1 lead going into the second period, but there, Troy Terry would tie the game. The Jets would take the lead again in the third, but less than a minute later, the Ducks scored again to tie the game. Troy Terry would then take the victory in overtime.

Here are the Red Wings-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Jets Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-158)

Moneyline: +168

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+128

Moneyline: -205

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Jets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin combine to lead the top line. Raymond leads the team in assists and points while being second in goals. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 23 assists, with two goals and 15 assists on the power play. Larkin is second on the team in points, coming in with 14 goals and 17 assists on the year. He has seven goals and six assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat is third on the team in points while also leading the team in goals. He has 16 goals and 15 assists this year, with seven goals and seven assists on the power play. Further, the Red Wings get offensive production from the blue line. Mortiz Seider has four goals and 17 assists on the year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Alex Lyon is expected to be in goal for the Red Wings in this one. He is 7-5-0 on the year with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He has been great in his last two starts. He gave up two goals and has a save percentage of over .920 in each of the starts, coming away with two wins.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Kyle Connor leads the team in points this year, while Mark Scheifele leads in goals, both playing on the top line. Connor comes into the game with 22 goals on the year, second most on the team. He has also added 30 assists, for as team leading 52 points. He also has nine goals and nine assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Scheifele comes in second on the team in points, with 23 goals and 22 assists this year. Finally, Gabriel Vilardi rounds out the line. He has 18 goals and 18 assists this year.

Sitting fourth on the team in points is blue-liner Josh Morrissey. He is the team leader in assists this year, having three goals and 33 assists on the year. He has a goal and 15 assists on the power play. The blue line production continues with Neal Pionk. Pionk has five goals and 22 assists on the year.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in goal for the Jets in this one. He is 24-5-2 with a 2.06 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. He has been amazing as of late. Hellebuyck is first in the NHL in wins, goals against average, and save percentage this year.

Final Red Wings-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Jets come in as the favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. A major reason is the defense, as the Jets are first in the NHL in goals-against per game, mainly because they have the best goaltender in the NHL this year. Further, they score 3.63 goals per game, while sitting first in the NHL on the power play. The Red Wings are scoring better as of late. They score just 2.68 goals per game but have scored 13 goals in the last three games. The hot streak for the offense ends in this one as the Jets win.

