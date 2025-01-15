ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an Atlantic Division battle as the Detroit Red Wings visit the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Red Wings come into the game at 20-19-4 on the year, placing them in seventh in the Atlantic Division, but just four points out from a playoff spot. This has the Red Wings considering making trades to improve the roster. Last time out, they faced the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks struck first, scoring just 1:45 into the game, and then adding a shorthanded goal in the period as well. The Red Wings would get a goal back in the second period, but the Sharks would get back to scoring in the third. They would score four goals in the third period, as the Sharks beat the Red Wings 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are 26-16-3 on the year, which is second in the Atlantic Division. Despite their placing in the division, recent struggles have the Panthers moving down in the NHL power rankings. Last time out, they faced the New Jersey Devils. After a scoreless first two periods, the Panthers would score first on a Jesper Boqvist goal. Still, the Devils would tie the game less than two minutes later. With no goals in overtime, the game would go to a shootout, where the Panthers would break their losing streak and win the game.

Here are the Red Wings-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Panthers Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +198

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Lucas Raymond is the Red Wings leader in points and assists this year, coming in on the top line. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 29 assists, with four goals and 18 assists on the power play. Dylan Larkin joins Raymond on the top line and is second on the team in points. He has 18 goals and 20 assists. Larkin also has ten goals and seven assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane lead the second line. Alex DeBrincat is third on the team in points while also leading the team in goals, playing on the second line. He has 19 goals and 17 assists this year, with eight goals and nine assists on the power play. Kane continues to produce this year, having ten goals and 17 assists this year.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in the goal for the Red Wings in this one. He is 10-9-2 on the year with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Talbot has won four straight starts, giving up two or fewer goals in two of them, while having a save percentage of over .910 in two of them as well.

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Florida Panthers are led by the combination of Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk. Reinhart leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes in with 27 goals and 24 assists on the season. Reinhart has nine goals on the power play and four shorthanded. Tkachuk is second on the team in points with 14 goals and 26 assists. He also has eight goals and ten assists on the power play. Aleksander Barkov joins them on the line and is third on the team in points while leading the team in assists this year. Barkov has 11 goals and 27 assists. Further, Barkov has five goals and nine assists on the power play.

Carter Vergaeghe is fourth on the team in points, playing on the third line currently. He comes into the game with 10 goals and 21 assists this year, with three goals and 11 assists on the power play. He is joined by Anton Lundell, who is fifth on the team in points. Lundell has nine goals and 19 assists this year.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in the goal for the Panthers in this one. He is 18-10-2 on the year with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He has three games in his last five giving up two or fewer goals, but is just 1-3-1 in that time.

Final Red Wings-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Panthers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is their scoring. They are scoring 3.20 goals per game while sitting seventh in the NHL on the power play. Still, they are 17th in goals against per game. The Red Wings have struggled this year on defense, sitting 25th in the NHL in goals against per game, while also sitting 31st in the NHL on the penalty kill. Their penalty kill will be the difference in this game, as the Panthers get the win.

Final Red Wings-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers -1.5 (+110)