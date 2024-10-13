ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Red Wings will battle the New York Rangers on Monday evening in Manhattan. It will be an Original-6 showdown at Madison Square Garden as we share our NHL odds series and make a Red Wings-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Red Wings defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. It was a scoreless game until the second period, when the Wings finally broke through. Significantly, they added two more to finish this one. Cam Talbot was elite, stopping all 41 saves for his 32nd career shutout.

The Rangers lost 6-5 in overtime to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at the Garden. Unfortunately, a bad second period hurt their chances and New York lost even though they got it to overtime.

Here are the Red Wings-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Rangers Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +152

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Rangers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NHL Network, Bally Sports Detroit, Madison Square Garden

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Red Wings are 3-1 against the spread over the last four games against the Rangers.

Alex DeBrincat has four goals and five assists over 13 games against the Rangers.

Cam Talbot is 6-5 with a 2.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910 against the Rangers.

Moritz Seider has notched one goal and six assists over nine games against the Rangers.

The Wings need to score more. Thus, they will rely on Alex DeBrincat, who has two goals and one assist on six shots, including one conversion on the powerplay. Lucas Raymond is also another weapon, and he has distributed three helpers. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin has one goal and one assist while also dominating the faceoff circle, with 31 wins and 24 losses. Defenseman Moritz Seider has tallied two apples and been physical, with 15 hits and eight blocked shots. Vladimir Tarasenko has tallied a goal. However, Patrick Kane has struggled so far, not scoring any points and coming in with a plus-minus of -1.

Talbot was vocal after beating the Predators and is now 1-1 with a 1.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .964. Shockingly, he has taken over after the Red Wings waived Ville Husso. Talbot will lead the Wings into the Garden.

The Red Wings will cover the spread if they can generate some room for their top scorers to fire some shots. Then, they must close the gaps and not allow the Rangers to get too many shooting chances.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers swept the season series last season.

Igor Shesterkin is 4-0-1 against the Red Wings with a 1.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .936.

Chris Kreider has tallied four goals and five assists over the past 10 games against the Wings.

Artemi Panarin has 12 goals and 20 assists over the past 22 games against the Wings.

The Rangers love to score, and it starts with Panarin, who has two goals and two assists while firing six shots and tallying one powerplay conversion. Jacob Trouba and Adam Fox have each distributed three assists. Meanwhile, Alexis Lafreniere has tallied one goal and two assists. Chris Kreider has added two goals. Also, Vincent Trocheck has done well with one goal and one assist while also excelling in the faceoff circle, winning 22 draws and losing 14. But the Rangers are still waiting for Mike Zibanejad to appear. So far, he has not scored a point. However, he has thrived in the faceoff circle, winning 29 draws and losing 13.

Shesterkin is 1-0-1 with a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .895 with one shutout. Ultimately, he looks to bounce back from a bad game and thrive.

The Rangers will cover the spread if their offense can continue generating scoring chances. Then, they need a good bounce-back performance from Shesterkin and the defense.

Final Red Wings-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings are 1-1 against the spread, while the Rangers are 1-1. Also, the Wings are playing their first road game of the season, while the Rangers are 0-1 against the spread at home. The Rangers have gone 9-3 over the past 12 games against the Red Wings, including 5-2 over seven games at the Garden.

The Red Wings have some scoring issues, but their defense has been strong. Meanwhile, the Rangers are doing well at both, except for the collapse against the Kraken. The Rangers have had some good snipes, with some high-percentage shots. Consequently, this will be the reason they can find some scoring chances against the Red Wings. Take the Rangers to cover the spread at home.

Final Red Wings-Rangers Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: -1.5 (+134)