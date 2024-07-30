The Los Dodgers started the 2024 MLB season strong and have the top spot in the National League West at the end of July. Nevertheless, Los Angeles has not shied away from improving their depth. After landing Tommy Edman from the St. Louis Cardinals, the Dodgers have engaged in an attention-grabbing trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for right-fielder Ahmed Rosario.

The Dodgers are acquiring Ahmed Rosario in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Michael Flynn, the team announced on Monday. LA designated left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbough for assignment to make room for Rosario.

Rosario became the seventh player the Rays have traded in the several-day period, per insight from Bob Nightengale. Hopefully, the 25-year-old can continue his serviceable offensive production in LA.

Through 76 games, Rosario bats an impressive .307 average. In addition, he has hit two home runs and accumulated 26 RBI along with a .748 OPS.

Ironically, Rosario is making a return to the Dodgers after the Cleveland Guardians traded him in 2023. He should add notable depth to an LA team that is star-heavy in their top rotation. Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in every major batting category through his first 104 games. He bats a .314 average (fourth in the league), has totaled 32 home runs (second), 76 RBI (fourth), and boasts a 1.043 OPS (second).

Ohtani is strongly supported by Teoscar Hernandez and Freddie Freeman. It will be interesting to see how Los Angeles's offense fares past Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.