The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India agreed to a two-year deal on Friday to avoid arbitration.

The infielder inked an extension that will see him make $3.8 million next season and $5 million in 2025, as reported by MLB.com. India can earn incentives in 25′ based on plate appearances and games started. The former Florida standout filed for $4 million in arbitration but the Reds initially offered $3.2. He'll have another year of arbitration when this deal expires after 25′ before officially becoming a free agent.

India had a respectable 2023 campaign where Cincy just narrowly missed the playoffs, slashing .244 with 17 long balls, a .746 OPS, and 61 RBIs. He played in 119 games last year, having missed 39 contests due to a foot injury. While India did see his name pop up in trade rumors in recent months, he's seen as a clubhouse leader by the Reds. India did win NL Rookie of the Year in 2021 where he hit .269 with 21 homers.

The Reds have a clogged infield in 24′, which could result in a slightly different role for India. Given his versatility, the 27-year-old may see playing time at various infield positions and possibly even some reps in the outfield. But as Cincinnati manager David Bell spoke on this winter, India is open to doing whatever it takes to help this ball club win.

Via MLB.com:

“He’s established himself, and he’s 100 percent on what we have here as a team,” Bell said on Jan. 24. “I think there’s been even a little more of a shift toward, ‘I am going to do whatever I have to do to be on the field and to help our team win, whatever that takes.'

“He just wants to be on the field and in the lineup as much as possible. Obviously as a second baseman, but depending on how things shake out, to be able to get him on the field as much as he wants to be and as much as I want him to be, there may be other positions that he’ll need to play.”

The Reds went 82-80 last year and have a bright future with a talented young core. Jonathan India is an important part of that.