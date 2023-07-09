Elly De La Cruz is a problem, and the Milwaukee Brewers experienced that first-hand against the Cincinnati Reds. The star rookie stunned everyone watching when he made this stunning triple steal play. It was a play that epitomized just how insanely good De La Cruz has been in the majors ever since he was called up.

Elly De La Cruz stole second, third and home in the span of two pitches! (MLB x @Ziprecruiter) pic.twitter.com/tOogXBGcpi — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2023

Much has been made about De La Cruz' blazing speed and presence of mind, and rightfully so. However, the Brewers' abysmal awareness also contributed to this incredible highlight. After the game, Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell talked about the mistakes his team made during that De La Cruz play, per ESPN.

“It's on all of us really, on all of us,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It was a good baseball by him. We weren't aware enough, like, all over the place, on the field, in the dugout, everywhere.”

De La Cruz is the first person in the last 50 years to steal second, third, and home all in a single plate appearance. The first steal was probably the one that was forgivable: the Reds star was simply too fast. That final steal, though, was completely preventable. De La Cruz glided to third without a problem, since no one was manning the base. Noticing the Brewers' lackadaisical approach, though, the star infielder sprinted home and stole the base due to an errant throw.

After an abysmal start to the season, the Reds now find themselves on top of the NL Central, even over the Brewers. Milwaukee will have one more chance to avenge their loss (and that horrible defensive blunder) against Cincinnati.