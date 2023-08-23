Graham Ashcraft finally scored his first win in the month of August as he was instrumental in the Cincinnati Reds ‘4-3 victory over Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday night in Anaheim. However, that was not the most notable feat Ashcraft completed in that contest, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The@Reds' Graham Ashcraft:

Last 10 starts: 2.35 ERA

Prev. 10: 10.00 ERA

Since ERA became official in 1913, no other MLB pitcher has had a 10.00+ ERA over a 10-start span in a season & then had a sub-2.50 ERA over any 10-start span later that same year (let alone back-to-back).

Against the Angels, Ashcraft surrendered three earned runs on five hits and fanned 10 Los Angeles hitters across seven innings of mound duty. With that performance, Ashcraft also managed to lower his ERA in the 2023 MLB regular season to just 4.84.

While that high ERA is indicative of poor performance, it doesn't tell the story of the incredible turnaround Ashcraft is having. After a June loss to the Atlanta Braves at home, Ashcraft saw his season ERA balloon to 7.17. Ashcraft, however, has done a fantastic job of gradually improving his ERA. Ashcraft also had an ERA of 1.84 through five starts in July.

There's still plenty of room for improvement for the 25-year-old right-hander from Alabama, particularly when it comes to suppressing home runs. He has now allowed three home runs this August, including three in the Angels game. He has a higher home rate this season than the one he had in 2022, though, he is sporting a lower BABIP.