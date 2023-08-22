A pair of unfamiliar foes will go head-to-head for some inter-league play as the Cincinnati Reds take on the Los Angeles Angels in Southern California. Let's check out our MLB odds series where our Reds-Angels prediction and pick will be unveiled.

At the surface, the Reds still have a heartbeat in a hectic playoff race. With a record of 64-61 heading into Tuesday with only 37 games remaining, it is Cincinnati that finds themselves only a game removed from a Wild Card spot. Despite losing four out of their last seven overall, the Reds will send out RHP Graham Ashcraft and his 6-8 record to go along with his 4.89 ERA.

Meanwhile, the ‘Halos are once again walking down the road of disappointment as their aspirations of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2014 are quickly becoming an afterthought. A long and grueling seven-game losing streak coming in the first week of August certainly didn't do them any favors, and now trailing the Wild Card race by a full nine games, the Angels will need an answered prayer if they want even a sniff of playing in October. Still, crazier things have happened as LA will call upon righty Lucas Giolito to get back in the win column after the Angels were blasted by the Rays 18-4 the last time they were out on the diamond.

Here are the Reds-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Angels Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-166)

Los Angeles Angels : -1.5 (+138)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Reds vs. Angels

TV: Bally Sports Ohio/Fox Sports West

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:40 ET/6;40:PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

A year ago, the Reds finished the 2022 regular season losing 100 games for only the second time in the rich and proud history of the franchise. Remarkably enough. Cincinnati has found themselves as one of the more improved teams in all of baseball this summer and are well ahead of plans in what was supposed to be a “rebuilding” year.

Even more impressive, the Reds are one of the more productive major league squads in regards to covering the spread with a record ATS at a stellar 78-47-0. Simply put, the Reds attack their prey with the bats as ‘Cincy has crossed the plate 595 times which is good for the tenth-best mark in the league. The more encouraging aspect is the amount of youth that this roster is stacked with as well which only bodes extremely well for the future of this organization.

Now, if only the pitching staff could get on the same page. The one thing that is holding this Reds squad back from being a true contender is from on the mound in which they currently possess a much-to-be-desired 4.75 ERA. Indeed, it was the Reds that gave up ten runs en route to getting blasted by the Blue Jays on Sunday. As long as the struggles of the pitching staff and bullpen don't rear their ugly heads, then the Reds will likely find a way to out-slug the Angels.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Few franchises have been as disappointing as the Los Angeles Angels over the past decade. Does anyone remember when the ‘Halos inked star outfielder Josh Hamilton to a five-year $125 million-dollar deal only to play a total of 240 games? Or how about when LA decided to fork over the bank after third-basemen Zack Cozart with a $38-million-dollar deal for three years? Similarly enough, the signing of Cozart was also a major letdown as he slashed only .190 in the two years he suited up for the Angels. Bottom line, the Angels front office has failed miserably, and they are well on their way to missing out on the playoffs with two of the best players in the world in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani currently residing on the roster.

While there's still a puncher's chance that the ‘Halos can rebound and go on a run toward a playoff berth (0.5% to be exact), Los Angeles' main goal needs to be to take it one game at a time. Most importantly, the Angels are keeping their fingers crossed that expected starter Graham Ashcraft can string together an outing like the one he had the last time he was in Southern California. Against the Dodgers back on July 30th, Ashcraft dominated the boys in blue by throwing six shutout innings en route to the Cincinnati 9-0 triumph. Ashcraft has struggled since, but LA is hoping that nearby Disneyland can sprinkle some magic in the air and hopefully find its way to Angel Stadium.

Of course, there does happen to be a chance that superstar Mike Trout could end up being activated from the injured list after suffering a broken wrist. If this ends up happening, then the Angels may end up with all of the offense they need with Trout back.

Final Reds-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Angels have been bad, and the Reds are a better team. While anything can happen in one game, it is wise to pick Cincinnati here as 1.5 run underdogs.

Final Reds-Angels Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5 (-166)