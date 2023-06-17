Cincinnati Reds rookie Andrew Abbott just accomplished a feat no pitcher since at least 1893 has pulled off, per ESPN. Abbott has thrown five or more scoreless innings in each of his first three starts with the Reds. 1893 was the year the mound was set to its current distance of 60 feet, six inches from home plate.

It's not every day an MLB record falls, and certainly not a 130-year-old MLB record. That's a pretty good way to start a career.

The Reds called Abbott up from Triple-A less than two weeks ago. He made his MLB debut on June 5 vs. the Milwaukee Brewers. In his first start, he tossed six shutout innings and struck out six Brewers while allowing just one hit.

Abbott is not the only Reds rookie turning heads. Elly De La Cruz is a generational prospect and is putting baseball on notice at just 21 years old. The switch-hitting slugger made his debut just the day after Abbott's. In his second game, De La Cruz smashed a Noah Syndergaard fastball 458 feet for his first home run.

The Reds are now right at .500 and are just half a game back from the Brewers in the NL Central. After a disastrous 2022 season, they've bounced back nicely and are in the running for a playoff spot.

Abbott was originally drafted in 2017 in the 36th round by the New York Yankees, but chose to play college ball at Virginia. After finishing his college career, the Reds selected him in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. After some stellar minor-league play, Abbott got the call from the big leagues.

His next two starts were more of the same from his debut, with 5.2 scoreless innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals, and six more against the Houston Astros on Friday. Better yet, he recorded wins in each start.

The Reds are rolling in June, winning six straight and eight of their last 10. If they build on this momentum, watch out for them to steal the NL West this year.