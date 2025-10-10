Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season is now underway, with the fantasy football season churning along with it. As injuries get finalized late in the week, desperate fantasy football managers turn to free agency, where the running back options are slim.

Regardless of how well one's draft went, every manager gets desperate soon enough. Owners of Bucky Irving and Omarion Hampton had enough time to seek help earlier in the week, but those relying on Chuba Hubbard or Alvin Kamara were not given much notice.

The options at running back were slim to begin with, and by Week 6, it can feel like grasping at straws. There are no league-winners on the market at this point. All managers can hope for is a decent performance that will be enough to keep their teams afloat. Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good, particularly in fantasy football.

With Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season already underway, we will break down the best last-minute fantasy football streaming options at running back who should be available in most leagues. For the sake of the list, players who should have already been picked up — like Rico Dowdle, Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal or Rachaad White — will not be included.

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

Tyjae Spears made his season debut in Week 5 but failed to make much of an impact. As expected, the third-year back played just 25 percent of the offensive snaps and took his four carries for 14 rushing yards.

Spears played his first game back from a leg injury, which typically requires easing back into the action. The awkward ending that led to the Titans' first win of the season likely also played a factor.

Regardless of Spears' low usage, he was still an intentional part of the game plan. His debut led to a season-low 73.1 percent snap share for Tony Pollard, who had not played fewer than 86 percent of the offensive snaps through the first month.

The Titans face another stiff challenge in Week 6 when they hit the road to face the Indianapolis Colts. But with both running backs now active, Brian Callahan seems intent on utilizing both to lean on the ground game and slow the process down for rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Expect more touches and increased efficiency from Spears.

He is not a league-winner, but Spears was a fantasy football starting running back at the end of the 2024 season. He should be good for roughly 10 touches in Week 6, which is enough for desperate managers to give him a look.

Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are ailing, making none of their players enticing fantasy options in Week 6. They have been forced to alter their entire game plan with Cooper Rush under center instead of Lamar Jackson, a move that has proven nothing short of a disaster.

However, the one player the change could benefit is Justice Hill, who has settled into a role as the Ravens' pass-catching back. Hill posted just 12 total yards in Week 5, but he could be in for a larger workload against the Los Angeles Rams' improved defense.

Without Jackson, it is no secret the Ravens want to lean on Derrick Henry as much as possible. But if their Week 5 result is any indication, that will not last long against the Rams.

Rush will be forced to throw, but he will not have much time against Los Angeles' elite pass-rush. That benefits nobody more than Hill, who will be Baltimore's primary checkdown option. Henry has caught just four of his six targets through the first five games.

Even with Keaton Mitchell back in the rotation, Hill's role as Henry's primary change-of-pace backup appears set in stone. He has already blown up for a big fantasy game during one of the Ravens' blowout losses and is always a big-play threat with the ball in open space.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier just will not go away, much to the disdain of Bijan Robinson‘s fantasy managers. He has received double-digit carries in three of his first four games to start the season, but remains unowned in most leagues.

Allgeier has 43 carries entering Week 6, the same amount as Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Kareem Hunt, and more than Isiah Pacheco, Rhamondre Stevenson and Woody Marks. Volume is king when it comes to fantasy football running backs, yet Allgeier continues to get overlooked simply due to who he shares a backfield with.

Barring an injury, Allgeier will not take over the backfield. However, he will remain a consistent part of the offensive game plan, particularly in Week 6, when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Buffalo Bills.

Article Continues Below

The Bills have been surprisingly soft against the run thus far, allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game. Their strength lies in their secondary, where they are limiting opponents to the second-fewest passing yards per game.

With Michael Penix Jr.'s inconsistencies hurting the Falcons early on, expect a run-heavy game plan that features both Robinson and Allgeier in Week 6. Robinson is still the alpha, but Allgeier, who already has two touchdowns this season, could be in for a surprisingly robust week.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

All indicators suggest that Blake Corum is trending down ahead of Week 6. He was already a distant No. 2 in a backfield dominated by Kyren Williams, but that was emphasized in Week 5, when Corum played a season-low six offensive snaps.

The stark usage decrease is concerning, but history suggests that it was an outlier. Corum played over 25 percent of the offensive snaps the previous three weeks, and he was on the field at a similar rate over the final month of the 2024 regular season.

Corum should get his biggest opportunity of the season in Week 6, when the Rams take on the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens. The game would typically be one of the best matchups of the week, but with the 1-4 Ravens coming off a 34-point loss to the Houston Texans, there is not much suggesting it will be too competitive.

The Ravens' offense is a mess without Jackson, but their run defense has been an issue all year. Baltimore just gave up 167 rushing yards to the Texans and is now allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game.

Even without a potential blowout, expect the Rams to give Corum red zone packages. They have already made that effort earlier in the year, and Williams' Week 5 goal-line fumble should only convince Sean McVay to trust the burlier Corum in that area.

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

Could 2025 finally be Kendre Miller‘s year? It is still too early to tell, but he seems to be the healthiest he has been in his professional career, and the results are beginning to show.

Miller was quiet through the first three games, but he enters Week 6 after consecutive weeks with double-digit carries. He has turned those opportunities into 106 rushing yards over his past two outings to out-produce Alvin Kamara in that frame.

Kamara has still been the starter, but Miller is creeping up. The former's ankle injury seems to be giving Miller additional usage, and he has delivered for the Saints thus far.

The Saints face a sturdy New England Patriots defense in Week 6 that has allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game so far. Regardless, Miller's usage is still intriguing, particularly with Patriots star defensive tackle Milton Williams being questionable due to an ankle injury.

If Kamara plays, Miller is still a borderline flex option. If he sits, Miller suddenly becomes an intriguing RB2 with a weekly top-10 ceiling. Any fantasy football manager in need of running back help needs to seek him out, with the possibility of Kamara missing his first game of the year.