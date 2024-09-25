ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Guardians prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds Guardians.

The Cleveland Guardians have the ingredients needed to win the American League. Cleveland has Emmanuel Clase, the best closer in baseball. If the Guardians have the lead after seven innings in the playoffs, they can ask Clase to earn a six-out save. They can't do that every game, but they can do so twice in a five-game series. Cleveland's bullpen has been one of the best in baseball in 2024. The Guardians are good at putting the ball in play and taking the extra base. They do a lot of things which play well in October.

In terms of what the Guardians still have to achieve, they are 1.5 games behind the New York Yankees for the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs. It's not a “do or die” situation for the Guardians, but getting the top seed would mean one thing for sure: Cleveland would not play the Houston Astros in the ALDS. The No. 1 seed cannot play the No. 3 seed in the division series. Houston might be the toughest team in the AL, so Cleveland going to the top seed and bumping the Yankees to the No. 2 seed — in the Astros' half of the playoff bracket — could increase the odds of Cleveland going to the World Series. That is what the Guardians still have to play for. They have already won their division and secured a wild card bye. Now the top seed remains as a goal in the final few games of the regular season.

First-year Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt is going to be the American League Manager of the Year. Now the Guardians want to set themselves up in the best possible way for the October journey which begins next week.

Reds-Guardians Projected Starters

Julian Aguiar vs. Joey Cantillo

Julian Aguiar (2-1) has a 6.25 ERA. Aguiar has been a late-season addition to the Reds' staff, with Hunter Greene and other pitchers getting injured and needing replacements. The ERA doesn't look good, but Aguiar hasn't made a larger number of starts. He has actually been good in most of his outings. It will be interesting to see where he lands within the Reds' rotation in 2025. He is trying to make one last statement about his readiness for a starting spot next year. This will be his last start of the 2024 season.

Last Start: Thursday, September 19 versus the Atlanta Braves: 4 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 4 starts, 21 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 3 HR, 7 BB, 12 K

Joey Cantillo (2-3) has a 4.63 ERA. He had a rough go of it in his first few starts for Cleveland, but he has steadily improved. His place on the Cleveland playoff roster is uncertain, but Cantillo has improved his situation in recent weeks and is trying to build for the future, whether that future is in October or in April of next year.

Last Start: Thursday, September 19 versus the Minnesota Twins: 4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: 3 starts, 15 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 17 K

Here are the Reds-Guardians MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Guardians Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +120

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Reds vs. Guardians

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio (Reds) / Bally Sports Great Lakes (Guardians) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Aguiar versus Cantillo is a relatively even pitching matchup. The Guardians have clinched a top-two seed in the American League and might not play with the desperation they need to win this game.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians hammered the Reds on Tuesday night, showing that they're not about to slow down and that they really do want that No. 1 seed in the American League.

Final Reds-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup is even, but the Guardians look like they're going for the No. 1 seed in the AL instead of taking it easy. Therefore, take the Guardians.

Final Reds-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5