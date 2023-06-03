To Remy Ma age is just a number. According to VIBE, the “Conceited” rapper celebrated her “35th” (43rd) birthday over the weekend.

“I got everybody in here number. We call, text, we talk s—… so I appreciate all of y'all coming to my 35th birthday. I don't f—ing count the ones when I was in prison, and I don't count the ones from COVID.”

The party was a surprise from her husband Papoose who surprised her with Mase who is Remy's favorite artist.

“Surprised the Queen @remyma with 1 of her fav rappers. Felt good to see her genuinely surprised & happy,” Papoose wrote in the caption of video posted to Instagram. “She’s made my born day special so many times. This was well deserved. Peace to the Harlem Legend my bro @rsvpmase Real people do real things. Peace to @roseaym @hennessy @tunecore “Head of Hip Hop”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mase also surprised those in attendance with a performance of his 1997 single featuring Total, “What You Want.”

Remy has gushed her love for Papoose and how they make their marriage last.

The “All the Way” rapper told the radio station, “My favorite part about being married is the high level of loyalty, dedication, and sincere love that we share amongst each other. There’s no other sense of security outside of having that one person that you know, regardless of what will always be there for you and vice versa.”

She added: “Things in the world these days are so uncertain, tomorrow isn’t promised, and you know never know when people are going to change on you but when you take vows under God at your wedding, which your partner, you know it’s till death do you guys apart. The level of unconditional love.”