The iconic home of Mike, Carol, and their blended family of six children from the beloved Brady Bunch series is up for grabs, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Located in Studio City, this famous house, known for its nostalgic exterior shots, has undergone a remarkable transformation. In 2019, HGTV took on the task of revamping the property’s interior to make it an accurate replica of the show’s iconic rooms.

Purchased by HGTV in 2018, the network invested in revitalizing the facade and completely renovating the interiors. The meticulous restoration included the addition of a second story, meticulously recreating the Brady family’s living room, kitchen, bedrooms, and even the backyard. This ambitious project, documented in the popular event series A Very Brady Renovation, captivated viewers and attracted a staggering 28 million viewers during its four-week run.

The finished home now showcases standout features such as the memorable floating staircase, the vibrant burnt orange-and-avocado green kitchen, the kids’ Jack-n-Jill bathroom, and a backyard adorned with classic elements like a swing set, teeter-totter, and Tiger’s dog house. It’s a nostalgic time capsule that faithfully captures the essence of the original series.

For those wishing to own a piece of television history, the Brady Bunch home comes with a price tag of $5.5 million. The premium reflects not only the competitive Los Angeles housing market but also the exceptional attention to detail put into recreating this beloved residence.

In a generous gesture, a portion of the proceeds from the home’s sale will support No Kid Hungry’s Turn Up! Fight Hunger initiative. HGTV plans to use the funds to provide up to 250,000 meals to children facing food insecurity—a worthy cause aligned with the network’s commitment to making a positive impact.