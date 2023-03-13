The Resident Evil 4 Remake just had its trophy and achievement list leaked, confirming certain features, enemies, and challenges.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Trophy List

The origin of the leak is a streamer, and should not be treated as either comprehensive or official. Since there is still some time until the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake, the following trophy and achievement list may not be representative of the final product. It’s also worth noting that there are hidden trophies, which aren’t shown in this list.

Obtain All Trophies

Parry and Enemy With The Knife

Upgrade a Weapon

Get the exclusive Upgrade for a weapon

Rescue Ashley While She’s Being Carried away by an enemy

Destroy A Clockwork Castellan

Defeat Del Lago

Defeat Bitores Mendes

Defeat the Verdugo

Defeat Ramon Salazar

Defeat Jack Krauser

Defeat Osmund Saddler

Defeat 3 Enemies with One Flashbang Grenade

Defeat a Garrador Using Only Knives

Kill 2 Parasites Inside A Regenerator With One Bullet

Throw a Grenade Into Ramon Salazar’s Mouth

Use A Cannon To Defeat A Zealot

Make It Through Both Minecart Sections In The Underground Tunnel Without Taking Damage

Reach the Top Of The Clock Tower Without The Lift Stopping Once

Escape On The Water Scooter Without Taking Damage

Sell A Single Treasure For At Least 1,000,000 Ptas

Obtain All Treasures included on the village treasure map in one playthrough

Obtain All Treasures included on the castle treasure map in one playthrough

Obtain All Treasures included on the island treasure map in one playthrough

Obtain All Weapons

Destroy all ClockWork Castellan’s

Complete the main story on Standard Mode Or Higher

Complete the main story on Standard Mode with an S+ Rank

Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode Or Higher

Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode with an S+ Rank

Complete the main story on Professional Mode

Complete the main story within 8 Hours

Complete the main story without using a recovery item

Complete the main story using only knives and handguns

Complete the main story without talking to the merchant once

Complete a game at the shooting range

Complete an S rank in all games at the shooting range

Shoot through and destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with one shot

Is U-3 in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Seeing the trophy list, players and fans of the game questioned the existence of some enemies in the remake, primarily U-3. Again, the above list is not a complete list by any means, so there’s still a good chance that the beloved enemy will be in the remake. It also lacks trophies for bosses already confirmed to be in the game, such as El Gigante and the Bella Sisters. This can be attributed to the fact that the list is not complete or simply because beating these bosses might not earn any trophies.