The Resident Evil 4 Remake just had its trophy and achievement list leaked, confirming certain features, enemies, and challenges.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Trophy List
The origin of the leak is a streamer, and should not be treated as either comprehensive or official. Since there is still some time until the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake, the following trophy and achievement list may not be representative of the final product. It’s also worth noting that there are hidden trophies, which aren’t shown in this list.
- Obtain All Trophies
- Parry and Enemy With The Knife
- Upgrade a Weapon
- Get the exclusive Upgrade for a weapon
- Rescue Ashley While She’s Being Carried away by an enemy
- Destroy A Clockwork Castellan
- Defeat Del Lago
- Defeat Bitores Mendes
- Defeat the Verdugo
- Defeat Ramon Salazar
- Defeat Jack Krauser
- Defeat Osmund Saddler
- Defeat 3 Enemies with One Flashbang Grenade
- Defeat a Garrador Using Only Knives
- Kill 2 Parasites Inside A Regenerator With One Bullet
- Throw a Grenade Into Ramon Salazar’s Mouth
- Use A Cannon To Defeat A Zealot
- Make It Through Both Minecart Sections In The Underground Tunnel Without Taking Damage
- Reach the Top Of The Clock Tower Without The Lift Stopping Once
- Escape On The Water Scooter Without Taking Damage
- Sell A Single Treasure For At Least 1,000,000 Ptas
- Obtain All Treasures included on the village treasure map in one playthrough
- Obtain All Treasures included on the castle treasure map in one playthrough
- Obtain All Treasures included on the island treasure map in one playthrough
- Obtain All Weapons
- Destroy all ClockWork Castellan’s
- Complete the main story on Standard Mode Or Higher
- Complete the main story on Standard Mode with an S+ Rank
- Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode Or Higher
- Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode with an S+ Rank
- Complete the main story on Professional Mode
- Complete the main story within 8 Hours
- Complete the main story without using a recovery item
- Complete the main story using only knives and handguns
- Complete the main story without talking to the merchant once
- Complete a game at the shooting range
- Complete an S rank in all games at the shooting range
- Shoot through and destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with one shot
Is U-3 in Resident Evil 4 Remake?
Seeing the trophy list, players and fans of the game questioned the existence of some enemies in the remake, primarily U-3. Again, the above list is not a complete list by any means, so there’s still a good chance that the beloved enemy will be in the remake. It also lacks trophies for bosses already confirmed to be in the game, such as El Gigante and the Bella Sisters. This can be attributed to the fact that the list is not complete or simply because beating these bosses might not earn any trophies.